The South Sydney Rabbitohs and North Sydney Bears will go head-to-head on Sunday with bragging rights on the line and for the 2023 NSW Cup title.

The two rival teams have had an interesting path towards the Grand Final and are expected to put on an amazing game in front of a packed-out crowd.

Zero Tackle has you covered with all the information you need on the Grand Final and the team lists of both teams.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Led by NSW Cup Player of the Year Dean Hawkins, the South Sydney Rabbitohs are hoping to defeat the Bears for the second time in three weeks, but this time for the NSW Cup title. Coming off a week break they will be filled with confidence for Sunday.

“The freshen-up definitely helped us with all the niggles you get in a long season; everyone is buzzing to go,” Hawkins told nswrl.com.au.

“It will be a big defensive game because both teams are so good in attack.”

Team List

1. Blake Taaffe

2. Tom Carr

3. Izaac Thompson

4. Jacob Gagai

5. Tyrone Munro

6. Dion Teaupa

7. Dean Hawkins

8. Shaquai Mitchell

9. Peter Mamouzelos

10. Brock Gray

11. Benjamin Lovett

12. Ethan O'Neill

13. Tallis Duncan

Interchange: 14. Shannon Gardiner 15. Matt French 16. Jaxson Rahme 17. Yileen Gordon

Reserves: 18. Leonard Skleton 19. Tristan Alvarado

Player to Watch: Peter Mamouzelos

North Sydney Bears

The North Sydney Bears have received three massive inclusions for the game against the Rabbitohs with forwards Fletcher Baker, Terrell May and winger Junior Pauga returning to the NSW Cup side following last week's semi-final loss to the Melbourne Storm.

“What they can do individually is one thing but as a group it draws us together with a bit more confidence,” Zach Dockar-Clay told nswrl.com.au.

“Terrell played 60 minutes against Storm and the commentators were raving about him. So, to have him come back and be our leader in the middle is unreal.

“He'll be up against guys like Shaq Mitchell, Tallis Duncan and Yileen Gordon who have plenty of first grade experience. ‘T-May' and Fletcher Baker are the types we can draw strength from.”

Team List

1. Josh Bergamin

2. Allan Fitzgibbon

3. Kieran Hayman

4. Toa Mata'afa

5. Fetalaiga Pauga

6. Jesse Marschke

7. Ben Stevanovic

8. Terrell May

9. Tyran Ott

10. Kurt De Luis

11. Elie El-Zakhem

12. Rueben Porter

13. Zach Dockar-Clay

Interchange: 14. Ben Marschke 15. Fletcher Baker 16. Ben Thomas 17. Jerry Key

Reserves: 18. Ben Talty 19. Alfred Smalley 21. Ben Seufale

Player to Watch: Terrell May

How to watch the NSW Cup Grand Final?

The match will be streamed live on NSWRL TV and NSWRL Facebook on Sunday, 24 September, at CommBank Stadium at 3pm AEST.