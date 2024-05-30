The North Queensland Cowboys have announced they have signed another forward to a long-term deal after re-signing Thomas Mikaele on Wednesday.

The club has confirmed that Coen Hess has agreed to a three-year contract extension that will see him remain in Cowboys colours until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Debuting with the club in 2015 as a 19-year-old, the new contract will likely see him remain a one-club player as he will be 31 years old after the end of the 2027 season.

Named the Cowboys Player of the Year in 2021, Hess unfortunately sustained an ACL injury during the club's final pre-season match, ruling him out for the entirety of the 2024 season.

Currently in rehabilitation from an ACL reconstruction, he is expected to return next season and will be eager to add to his 165 career first-grade appearances.

He has also managed six games for the Queensland Maroons in the State of Origin arena between 2017 to 2020.

“We're thrilled to be able to announce Coen's extension for the next three seasons,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said in a statement.

“He has been a huge contributor to this club over a long period of time and is a point of difference for us on the field with the work he churns through as well as his enthusiasm and intensity.

“We're excited to have another North Queensland junior taking another step towards becoming a one-club player.”