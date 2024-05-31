The Sydney Roosters will reportedly unveil one of their most promising young forwards this weekend against the North Queensland Cowboys.

Listed among the reserves for Sunday's match, The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Blake Steep will be called up into the first-grade team, making his NRL debut in the process - a month after he turned 19.

Promoted to the club's Top 30 roster earlier this season, Steep captained the club's SG Ball Cup team this year and was named the club's Player of the Year in the competition.

A Port Macquarie product, he has been with the Roosters since 2021 and has been progressing through the club's junior representative ranks.

His reported NRL debut comes after the club will be without Joseph Suaalii, Angus Crichton, Spencer Leniu, Lindsay Collins and potentially Luke Keary due to State of Origin obligations with their respective states.

The Roosters will be expected to win, considering the Cowboys have five of their best players out on the weekend: Valentine Holmes, Murray Taulagi, Reuben Cotter, Jeremiah Nanai and Reece Robson.

Blake Steep and the Sydney Roosters will take on the North Queensland Cowboys on Sunday at 16:05 at Allianz Stadium.