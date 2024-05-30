Matthew Johns has supported the new Blues coach, Michael Maguire, in utilising his bench players correctly.

Maguire announced his team for the State of Origin series opener on Sunday, with multiple discussions already surrounding his choice of bench players and the dropping of former Blues captain, James Tedesco.

The dropping of star lock Isaac Yeo and picking two back-rowers in Hudson Young and Hamole Olakau'atu also raised question marks.

This year has been challenging for NSW, with multiple injuries affecting key players who have stepped up for previous Origin series.

Maguire's all-forward rotation has raised concerns, but Johns remains confident in the new Blues coach.

“I reckon after about 25, 30 minutes, they'll shift things around,” Johns told SEN 1170 The Run Home.

“It wouldn't surprise me if they move people around, even if they used Hudson a little bit through the middle, State of Origin, it's so fast that size, outside of freaks like Payne Haas, size becomes a liability.

“Olakau'atu is just a powerhouse, he'll be on that right edge.

“I don't think there'll be a lot of secrets with how that bench is used.”

Johns believes that Maroons star David Fifita sitting out this year might highlight Maguire's ability to identify defensive weaknesses.

“One thing about Madge is that he's just so thorough, I reckon when you look at the non selection of David Fifita, from Billy's (Slater) perspective that's got a fair bit to do with Madge.

“Madge is very, very good at working out a player if he's got defensive shortcomings and exposing him, Dave second to none as far as attacking threats, but he's got a few shortcomings as far as defensive energy and his willingness to jump in there.

Michael Maguire is set to make his Origin coaching debut on June 5 at Accor Stadium in hopes of securing a victory.