Cooper Clarke has reportedly become one of the most in-demand young forwards in rugby league after being named the Player of the Tournament at the Queensland Schoolboys competition.

A former Wests Tigers junior, Clarke departed the club at the end of last season, but his market value has risen in recent weeks following the Queensland Schoolboys Championships on the Gold Coast, which coincided with Magic Round.

Now a member of the Melbourne Storm's elite pathways development program, he played for the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the Mal Meninga Cup competition, where he became a standout talent.

According to The Daily Telegraph, five NRL clubs have already contacted his player agent, Luke Lombardi, showing an interest in recruiting the prized 17-year-old.

However, at the moment he is signed to the Melbourne Storm until the end of the 2026 season.

While it is unknown which clubs are interested, the publication reported that the Wests Tigers showed no interest in signing him before he departed the team.

He also took home the 2024 Mal Meninga Cup Weapon of the Year award after his amazing Round 10 performance that saw him amass 197 run metres, 11 tackle busts, three line breaks, 31 tackles, one try assist and two tries.

“It feels pretty good just knowing I have the support of people and the support of family and friends and the fans,” Clarke said after taking home the award via QRL.com.

“I like the form I'm in but I could always improve… you can always improve every part of your game. There are the little effort areas that I know I can be better at.”

Cooper is also the brother of Wests Tigers Jersey Flegg Cup player Zakauri Clarke, who can play either a lock, second-rower, five-eighth or prop.

Zakauri was the club's highest point-scorer in the SG Ball Cup last year and was linked with an exit from the Tigers earlier this season with multiple clubs interested in his services.

“He plays Jersey Flegg for Wests Tigers,” Clarke said of his older brother via QRL.com.

“I saw what he was doing… he was working hard and keeping his head down and it motivated me to get better myself.

“I like to think of myself as someone who likes to win and put the team first.

“If I can make an impact on my team by working hard and leading from the front, I hope it motivates my team to do the same.”