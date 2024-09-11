After 26 rounds in the home-and-away season, only four teams remain in the 2024 NSW Cup competition as they all look to become the new premiership winner of the reserve-grade competition.

Following the opening week of the finals last week, the New Zealand Warriors have become the latest team eliminated from the competition after a 24-12 defeat to the Penrith Panthers.

This leaves the five remaining teams as the Panthers, Newtown Jets, Canberra Raiders and North Sydney Bears.