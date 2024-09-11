After 26 rounds in the home-and-away season, only four teams remain in the 2024 NSW Cup competition as they all look to become the new premiership winner of the reserve-grade competition.
Following the opening week of the finals last week, the New Zealand Warriors have become the latest team eliminated from the competition after a 24-12 defeat to the Penrith Panthers.
This leaves the five remaining teams as the Panthers, Newtown Jets, Canberra Raiders and North Sydney Bears.
Canberra Raiders vs Penrith Panthers
The two teams will clash at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday at 13:00 (AEST).
In: Luke Webley
Out: Adam Cook, Emre Guler
1. Chevy Stewart
2. Nick Cotric
3. Mitchell Spencer
4. Prinston Esera
5. Jed Stuart
6. Manaia Waitere
7. Mitch Henderson
8. Jordan Martin
9. Zac Woolford
10. Peter Hola
11. Noah Martin
12. Joe Reddy
13. Hohepa Puru (c)
Interchange
14. Owen Pattie
15. Luke Webley
16. Peter Taateo
17. Jaxon Lavender
In: Niko Apelu
Out: Matthew Eisenhuth
1. Isaiah Iongi
2. Asu Kepaoa
3. Tyrone Peachey (c)
4. Casey McLean
5. Jesse McLean
6. Daine Laurie
7. Soni Luke
8. Jordan Grant
9. Luke Sommeton
10. Austin Dias
11. Mavrik Geyer
12. Zac Lipowicz
13. Luron Patea
Interchange
14. Billy Scott
15. Niko Apelu
16. Preston Riki
17. Harrison Hassett
Reserves
18. Sione Fonua