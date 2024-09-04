After 26 rounds in the home-and-away season, only five teams remain in the 2024 NSW Cup competition as they all look to become the new premiership winner of the reserve-grade competition.
Defending premiers South Sydney Rabbitohs are out of finals contention, and so are the Dragons, Bulldogs, Knights, Sea Eagles, Roosters, Eels and Western Suburbs Magpies.
This leaves the five remaining teams as the North Sydney Bears, Newtown Jets, Canberra Raiders, New Zealand Warriors and Penrith Panthers.
While the Bears will have the week off, Week 1 of the finals will see the Warriors face the Panthers and the Jets take on the Raiders.
New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers
The fourth-place New Zealand Warriors will take on the fifth-place Penrith Panthers at Leichhardt Oval at 13:00 (AEST) in what is set to be a blockbuster clash.
The New Zealand Warriors have made three key changes and all of the incoming players will enter the starting team after spending a few weeks with the NRL squad.
Winger Setu Tu is a player to watch after his great form saw him earn a Top 30 roster spot, while Taine Tuaupiki, Ali Leiataua, Edward Kosi, Bunty Afoa, Jacob Laban, Leka Halasima and Kalani Going have all played in the NRL at some point this season.
In: Ali Leiataua, Taine Tuaupiki, Tom Ale
Out: Ben Farr, Harry Durbin, Motu Pasikala
1. Taine Tuaupiki
2. Setu Tu
3. Moala Graham-Taufa
4. Ali Leiataua
5. Edward Kosi
6. Luke Hanson
7. Paul Roache
8. Tom Ale
9. Makaia Tafua
10. Bunty Afoa
11. Jacob Laban
12. Leka Halasima
13. Kalani Going (c)
Interchange
14. Geonimo Doyle
15. Tanner Stowers-Smith
16. Zyon Maiu'u
17. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava
In: Jesse McLean, Niko Apelu
Out: Jakeb Vailalo, Sione Fonua
The Penrith Panthers have received two big inclusions: winger Jesse McLean and Niko Apelu returning to the lineup - the former has been out on the sidelines with injury.
Fullback Isaiah Iongi is another player to watch after continually being a presence at the back of the field, while Casey McLean, Daine Laurie, Luke Sommerton, Mavrik Geyer, Luron Patea and Preston Riki have all played in the NRL at some point this season.
1. Isaiah Iongi
2. Asu Kepaoa
3. Tyrone Peachey (c)
4. Casey McLean
5. Jesse McLean
6. Daine Laurie
7. Soni Luke
8. Jordan Grant
9. Luke Sommeton
10. Austin Dias
11. Mavrik Geyer
12. Zac Lipowicz
13. Luron Patea
Interchange
14. Billy Scott
15. Niko Apelu
16. Preston Riki
17. Harrison Hassett