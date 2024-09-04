After 26 rounds in the home-and-away season, only five teams remain in the 2024 NSW Cup competition as they all look to become the new premiership winner of the reserve-grade competition.

Defending premiers South Sydney Rabbitohs are out of finals contention, and so are the Dragons, Bulldogs, Knights, Sea Eagles, Roosters, Eels and Western Suburbs Magpies.

This leaves the five remaining teams as the North Sydney Bears, Newtown Jets, Canberra Raiders, New Zealand Warriors and Penrith Panthers.

While the Bears will have the week off, Week 1 of the finals will see the Warriors face the Panthers and the Jets take on the Raiders.