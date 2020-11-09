New South Wales centre Stephen Crichton has sustained a hamstring injury during training and has been ruled out of selection for game two of the State of Origin series, per The Daily Telegraph.

Crichton sustained the injury on Monday as he prepared to be on standby for a spot in Origin II for any of the Blues outside backs.

Dragons gun Zac Lomax is set to come in as Crichton’s replacement on standby, with teammate Cameron McInnes listed as the Blues’ second player in contention for selection given any late injuries.

The Blues will be keen to bounce back from their 18-14 loss to Queensland during the series opener, with Roosters captain Boyd Cordner and Rabbitohs star Cameron Murray sustaining injuries and missing the remainder of the series.

Maroons fullback AJ Brimson has also been ruled out for the entirety of the series through injury, with Queensland set to welcome Valentine Holmes back from suspension.