The State of Origin party makes its way to Perth for Game 2 of the series as the New South Wales Blues fight to keep the series alive against the Queensland Maroons. This is your guide to live streaming the match online or watching it on TV.

Kick-off in the contest is scheduled for 7:50pm (AEST), which is 5:50pm (AWST - local time in Perth). The kick-off however is likely to be a few minutes later than advertised, as has become something of a tradition when it comes to State of Origin.

The 8:10pm (AEST) advertised kick-off time for Game 1 actually saw the game get underway four minutes later at 8:14pm (AEST).

The Blues suffered a horror home loss in Game 1 and must win Game 2 in Perth if they are to keep their campaign and chances of going back to back alive, while the Maroons are looking to take back the field before heading home for Game 3 in Brisbane.

How to watch State of Origin Game 2 in Australia

Unlike the rest of the NRL season, there is only one way to watch the Origin series, with Channel 9 holding exclusive rights to all three games in the inter-state representative series.

Their broadcast will start just under an hour before the game commences at 7pm (AEST).

It is scheduled to run until 10:50pm (AEST) - or approximately just over an hour after the conclusion of the game in Perth.

Channel 9 can be found on Channel 90 in high definition and 91 in standard definition, or on Channel 100 if watching through a Foxtel services.

Unlike other NRL games, all major centres in Australia will receive the Origin contest on Channel 9, rather than having to switch to a secondary channel. Some regional centres may need to broadcast on Channel 9 affiliate stations.

How to live stream State of Origin Game 2 in Australia

Like the TV broadcast, Channel 9 own the exclusive rights to Origin in digital format as well, meaning the only way to live stream the match will be through their digital platform, 9Now.

This is free to use, although you will need to sign up with a valid email address to gain access to the platform.

9Now can be viewed on mobile, tablet and desktop devices.

Don’t forget that you can stay tuned to Zero Tackle throughout the contest, and directly afterwards for news, analysis and opinion from the game.