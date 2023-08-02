Brad Fittler is set to be retained as NSW Blues coach for next year after reportedly being offered a further 12 months to serve as coach.

Fittler, who has won three Origin series and lost three Origin series, will become the longest-serving NSW coach if he is at the helm of the state in 2024. However, many have questioned if he is the right person to lead the Blues due to him losing three of the last four State of Origin series.

As reported by Fox Sports, Fittler is set to be appointed in the coming months but will need to present a review of the 2023 State of Origin series to the NSWRl board.

Despite the re-appointment of Fittler, NSW is expected to make some drastic changes to other key areas of its staff. For example, Newcastle Knights Director of Football, Peter Parr, is set to be offered the Blues team manager position, per Fox Sports. Another appointment is set to be offered to an NRL assistant coach who will join the coaching staff.

In his role as coach for the Blues, Fittler has been constantly criticised for the selections he has made over the past two years. Headlined by reigning Dally M medallist, this has seen eight players appear in either one or two games before being dropped from representative football.

As he sits down to think about his future and whether or not he will accept the contract extension, it was reported earlier this year by The Sydney Morning Herald, that the coaching job has taken a toll on Fittler's family.

“I've got my methods and strategies [to deal with stress] in place for this job,” Fittler said.

“I've worked it out but, for the first time, all this talk has affected my partner and my kids.”

Asked about Marie's response, Fittler said: “She takes it to heart: it can be anger; it can be emotional.”

“She's Greek – it keeps things interesting. One thing is there is a lot of support from the public, people you meet, and that is overwhelming. It outweighs all of the stuff they want to say and write. Whatever they were trying to do when it comes to me, it didn't work.”