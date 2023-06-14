NRL Rd 10 - Panthers v Cowboys
PENRITH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 19: Spencer Leniu of the Panthers looks on during the round 10 NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the North Queensland Cowboys at Panthers Stadium on July 19, 2020 in Penrith, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

NSW Blues legend Paul Gallen has revealed he was surprised after hearing Spencer Leniu was not picked for Game 2 by Brad Fittler.

Discussed as an option off the interchange bench, Leniu was overlooked in favour of Tigers rookie Stefano Utoikamanu.

Gallen admitted that although Utoikamanu is a great young player who will play Origin for years to come, Leniu's aggression is needed in a must-win clash against Queensland.

"I would've picked Spencer Leniu, I would've picked him coming off the bench," he said on 2GB's Wide World of Sports Radio.

"I love Utoikamanu as a player, I honestly think he's brilliant, he's a really good young player (but) to send a young guy up there to the cauldron of Suncorp Stadium in what is a decider for NSW is a very, very big ask for a bloke that hasn't played in any big games before, I don't think he's played a semi-final game."

"You've got Spencer Leniu who's an absolute a weapon, who's played in multiple grand finals, I can't believe he wasn't picked but that's just the way it was.

"I'll be supporting this team no end."

Spencer Leniu was involved in an altercation with Jared Waerea-Hargreaves on Saturday night which saw both forwards sin-binned. However, he was not indicted for the incident and was free to play in Game 2.

A dual premiership winner, Leniu is in the top five players coming off the interchange in the competition.