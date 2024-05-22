Considered a bolter for the NSW Blues jersey for the opening game of the 2024 State of Origin series, Roosters hooker Connor Watson has been ruled out for three to four weeks.

In an unfortunate training incident, the Roosters confirmed that Watson had sustained a throat injury and are currently in discussions to seek an expert opinion on when he will return.

While the club announced he will spend three to four weeks on the sidelines this could end up being less or more depending on the medical advice the club are seeking.

Another blow to Michael Maguire ahead of the Blues selection, The Sydney Morning Herald revealed last week that he was a genuine chance of making his debut for New South Wales.

This comes after some great performances in a number of roles, including at hooker, lock and in the halves since returning from a knee injury that sidelined him for over 550 days across two years.