The New Zealand Warriors NRLW have confirmed the arrival of six new signings as they continue to build their squad for the 2025 NRLW season, which will see them re-enter the competition.

The club has confirmed that Cooks Islands international trio Lavinia Kitai, Lydia Turua-Quedley and Kaiyah Atai will be part of their roster for next season, as well as Maarire Puketapu and former NRLW duo Emily Curtain and Felila Kia.

18-year-old halfback Danii Gray has also been confirmed as the first player to be awarded a development contract with the team.

After missing last season, Curtain has featured in nine matches in the competition for the Parramatta Eels NRLW (2021-22) and Wests Tigers NRLW (2023). She is also a former U18s NSW Blues representative.

The other former NRLW player to link up with the Warriors is Felila Kia who made three appearances for the Newcastle Knights NRLW in 2023 season and has earned representative honours in several different sports including athletics and rugby union.

“At 23 years of age Emily (Curtain) has been involved in the NRLW for four years,” coach Ronald Griffiths said.

“Although her game time has been limited, she brings a wealth of experience having started her rugby league career with Eagle Vale St Andrews at nine years of age.

“We believe Emily's tough defensive mindset coupled with her game management will be a great accompaniment to the squad.

“The gratitude and desire to succeed that she has expressed in every interaction gave us total confidence that she would relish the opportunity to play for the One New Zealand Warriors.”

New Zealand Warriors 2025 Roster

2025 Gains Apii Nicholls (Raiders), Emmanita Paki (Cowboys), Lavinia Tauhalaliku (Cowboys), Matekino Gray (Titans), Laishon Albert-Jones (Knights), Mya Hill-Moana (Roosters), Harata Butler (Cowboys), Capri Paekau (Eels), Michaela Blyde (rugby union), Tysha Ikenasio (rugby union), Payton Takimoana (rugby union), Kalyn Takitimu-Cook (rugby union), Makayla Eli (rugby union), Emily Curtain, Felila Kia 2025 Losses None Off Contract 2024 None Squad (22/24) Apii Nicholls, Mya Hill-Moana, Harata Butler, Capri Paekau, Laishon Albert-Jones, Emmanita Paki, Lavinia Tauhalaliku, Matekino Gray, Shakira Baker, Tyra Wetere, Metanoia Fotu-Moala, Michaela Blyde, Tysha Ikenasio, Payton Takimoana, Kalyn Takitimu-Cook, Makayla Eli, Kaiyah Atai, Emily Curtain, Felila Kia, Lavinia Kitai, Maarire Puketapu and Lydia Turua-Quedley, Danii Gray (dev.),

Embed from Getty Images