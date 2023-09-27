The NRLW team of the year has been confirmed.

Led by Dally M Medal winner Tamika Upton, the team also featured Tarryn Aiken, captain of the year Simaima Taufa and Ali Brigginshaw who were all close enough to the top of the NRLW Dally M leaderboard at the end of the count.

Here is the team of the year.

Fullback of the year - Tamika Upton (Newcastle Knights)

Wingers of the year - Jakiya Whitfield (Wests Tigers) and Julia Robinson (Brisbane Broncos)

Centres of the year - Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters) and Mele Hufanga (Brisbane Broncos)

Five-eighth of the year - Tarryn Aiken (Sydney Roosters)

Halfback of the year - Ali Brigginshaw (Brisbane Broncos)

Props of the year - Shannon Mato (Gold Coast Titans) and Sarah Togatuki (Wests Tigers)

Hooker of the year - Destiny Brill (Brisbane Broncos)

Second-rowers of the year - Yasmin Clydesdale (Newcastle Knights) and Olivia Kernick (Sydney Roosters)

Lock of the year - Simaima Taufa (Canberra Raiders)