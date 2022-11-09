The NRLW draw has been delayed, and it's understood the playing group has driven the decision as collective bargaining agreements continue.

The NRL and Rugby League Players Association - who represent both men's and women's players - have been locked at the negotiating table for the best part of 12 months over the next iteration of the agreement.

While the men's playing group still don't know final salary cap numbers for the 2023 season, things are far worse for NRLW players.

Clubs reportedly expect to lose big money on the expanded 2023 season, with the competition expanding rapidly to ten teams for the next campaign.

The NRLW draw was released at the same time as the men's draw last year, however, that isn't the case this year, and while the NRL have suggested they want to separate the two competitions, Channel 7s Katie Brown believes it's all down to the CBA.

NRLW players have refused to be included in tomorrow's draw announcement. NRL saying they want to separate the two comps to give women more air time. I'm told that's rubbish. Women want a CBA they're happy with first. #NRLW — Katie Brown 🤸🏼‍♀️ (@katiebrownaus) November 9, 2022

Head coach of the St George Illawarra Dragons Jamie Soward revealed on his own Twitter that no players have signed with any clubs due to the CBA, so the draw shouldn't even be a consideration at this stage.

Why are we (NRLW) looking at who we play in 2023 when not one person has signed anywhere because of the CBA. We can’t even plan pre-season stuff. — Jamie Soward (@sowwowofficial6) November 9, 2022

According to The Daily Telegraph, the NRL are still yet to determine the length of the 2023 season, competition start dates, the size of the salary cap or when the pre-season training period should start.

That, of course, is joined by the fact NRLW players still have no idea how much they will be paid under the terms of the new collective bargaining agreement given it's yet to be signed off.

Women are being included in the CBA for the first time after not playing under the terms of the deal before, with the old deal expiring on October 31.

“As players, we are frustrated with the current state of our CBA negotiations,” a statement from the RLPA on behalf of leading women's players read.

“We have already played five seasons of NRLW. We have invested in the start-up and growth of the competition.

“It has come at a cost to our personal lives, families, employment and studies but we have committed to making these sacrifices because we are pursuing our dreams and we want to build strong foundations for the future of the game.

“However, the lack of security and certainty does take a toll and we believe it is time that we are afforded the respect we deserve through the first ever women's CBA.

“An announcement of the NRLW 2023 draw would have set the structure and largely dictate the hours of work for players, which should not happen without a CBA that will capture all the critical terms of employment that we require as players to secure our futures.

“We deserve respect for our past, current and future contributions to the game and that begins with the finalisation of our CBA.”