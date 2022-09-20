All four teams for the NRL semi-finals have been confirmed, with both games to take place on Sunday in Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.
That is despite the fact the Brisbane Broncos have failed to qualify for the NRLW finals for the first time in the competition's history.
The first semi-final will see the second-place Knights play the third-placed Dragons, while the second game will see the first-placed Roosters play the fourth-placed Eels.
Both winners will advance to next week's grand final, to be played in the lead-up to the men's decider at Homebush on Sunday.
The Knights welcome back Tamika Upton in a big boost to their chances, while the Dragons also have the return of Kezie Apps and Page McGregor after both were rested last weekend.
The Roosters bring back star fullback Sam Bremner and half Raecene McGregor from a rest of their own, while the Eels are unchanged.
Newcastle Knights vs St George Illawarra Dragons
Newcastle Knights
1. Tamika Upton
2. Kiana Takairangi
3. Shanice Parker
4. Bobbi Law
5. Emmanita Paki
6. Kirra Dibb
7. Jesse Southwell
8. Caitlan Johnston
9. Olivia Higgins
10. Millie Boyle
11. Romy Teitzel
12. Yasmin Clydsdale
13. Kayla Romaniuk
Interchange
14. Emma Manzelmann
15. Tayla Predebon
16. Simone Karpani
17. Makenzie Weale
Reserves
18. Caitlin Moran
19. Kyra Simon
20. Tiana Davison
21. Jessica Gentle
22. Tamsin Barber
St George Illawarra Dragons
1. Emma Tonegato
2. Teagan Berry
3. Keele Browne
4. Page Mcgregor
5. Andie Robinson
6. Taliah Fuimaono
7. Rachael Pearson
8. Elsie Albert
9. Keeley Davis
10. Tegan Dymock
11. Kezie Apps
12. Shaylee Bent
13. Holli Wheeler
Interchange
14. Quincy Dodd
15. Talei Holmes
16. Monalisa Soliola
17. Tara McGrath-West
Reserves
18. Renee Targett
19. Zali Hopkins
20. Aliti Namoce
21. Shontelle Stowers
24. Chantel Tugaga
Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels
Sydney Roosters
1. Sam Bremner
2. Leianne Tufuga
3. Jessica Sergis
4. Isabelle Kelly
5. Jayme Fressard
6. Zahara Temara
7. Raecene McGregor
8. Sarah Togatuki
9. Destiny Brill
10. Mya Hill-Moana
11. Shaniah Power
12. Olivia Kernick
13. Keilee Joseph
Interchange
14. Jocelyn Kelleher
15. Shawden Burton
16. Kalosipani Hopoate
17. Otesa Pule
Reserves
18. Joeli Morris
19. Samantha Economos
20. Jasmine Strange
21. Chante Temara
22. Jada Taylor
Parramatta Eels
1. Gayle Broughton
2. Zali Fay
3. Tiana Penitani
4. Rikeya Horne
5. Cassey Tohi-Hiku
6. Ash Quinlan
7. Tayla Preston
8. Filomina Hanisi
9. Seli Mailangi
10. Ellie Johnston
11. Christian Pio
12. Vanessa Foliaki
13. Simaima Taufa
Interchange
14. Kennedy Cherrington
15. Brooke Anderson
16. Najvada George
18. Abbi Church
Reserves
19. Ruby-Jean Kennard
20. Rueben Cherrington
21. Tess Staines
22. Rima Butler
23. Brooke Walker