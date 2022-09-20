All four teams for the NRL semi-finals have been confirmed, with both games to take place on Sunday in Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

That is despite the fact the Brisbane Broncos have failed to qualify for the NRLW finals for the first time in the competition's history.

The first semi-final will see the second-place Knights play the third-placed Dragons, while the second game will see the first-placed Roosters play the fourth-placed Eels.

Both winners will advance to next week's grand final, to be played in the lead-up to the men's decider at Homebush on Sunday.

The Knights welcome back Tamika Upton in a big boost to their chances, while the Dragons also have the return of Kezie Apps and Page McGregor after both were rested last weekend.

The Roosters bring back star fullback Sam Bremner and half Raecene McGregor from a rest of their own, while the Eels are unchanged.

Newcastle Knights vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Newcastle Knights

1. Tamika Upton

2. Kiana Takairangi

3. Shanice Parker

4. Bobbi Law

5. Emmanita Paki

6. Kirra Dibb

7. Jesse Southwell

8. Caitlan Johnston

9. Olivia Higgins

10. Millie Boyle

11. Romy Teitzel

12. Yasmin Clydsdale

13. Kayla Romaniuk

Interchange

14. Emma Manzelmann

15. Tayla Predebon

16. Simone Karpani

17. Makenzie Weale

Reserves

18. Caitlin Moran

19. Kyra Simon

20. Tiana Davison

21. Jessica Gentle

22. Tamsin Barber

St George Illawarra Dragons

1. Emma Tonegato

2. Teagan Berry

3. Keele Browne

4. Page Mcgregor

5. Andie Robinson

6. Taliah Fuimaono

7. Rachael Pearson

8. Elsie Albert

9. Keeley Davis

10. Tegan Dymock

11. Kezie Apps

12. Shaylee Bent

13. Holli Wheeler

Interchange

14. Quincy Dodd

15. Talei Holmes

16. Monalisa Soliola

17. Tara McGrath-West

Reserves

18. Renee Targett

19. Zali Hopkins

20. Aliti Namoce

21. Shontelle Stowers

24. Chantel Tugaga

Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels

Sydney Roosters

1. Sam Bremner

2. Leianne Tufuga

3. Jessica Sergis

4. Isabelle Kelly

5. Jayme Fressard

6. Zahara Temara

7. Raecene McGregor

8. Sarah Togatuki

9. Destiny Brill

10. Mya Hill-Moana

11. Shaniah Power

12. Olivia Kernick

13. Keilee Joseph

Interchange

14. Jocelyn Kelleher

15. Shawden Burton

16. Kalosipani Hopoate

17. Otesa Pule

Reserves

18. Joeli Morris

19. Samantha Economos

20. Jasmine Strange

21. Chante Temara

22. Jada Taylor

Parramatta Eels

1. Gayle Broughton

2. Zali Fay

3. Tiana Penitani

4. Rikeya Horne

5. Cassey Tohi-Hiku

6. Ash Quinlan

7. Tayla Preston

8. Filomina Hanisi

9. Seli Mailangi

10. Ellie Johnston

11. Christian Pio

12. Vanessa Foliaki

13. Simaima Taufa

Interchange

14. Kennedy Cherrington

15. Brooke Anderson

16. Najvada George

18. Abbi Church

Reserves

19. Ruby-Jean Kennard

20. Rueben Cherrington

21. Tess Staines

22. Rima Butler

23. Brooke Walker