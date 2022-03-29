The St George Illawarra Dragons, Gold Coast Titans, Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters have confirmed their teams for this weekend's historic set of NRLW semi-finals.
On the back of the competition expanding from four to six teams, semi-finals have been included for the first time, with the Titans the only side out of the expansion trio to make the cut.
They will take on the Dragons in the first match of the day at Leichhardt Oval from 12pm (AEDT), before the minor premiers, the Broncos, face the Sydney Roosters in the second match of the day.
The grand final will be played next Sunday at Moreton Daily Stadium in Redcliffe.
Here are the confirmed team line-ups
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans
Kick-off: Sunday, April 3, 12pm (AEDT)
Venue: Leichhardt Oval, Sydney
St George Illawarra Dragons
1. Emma Tonegato
2. Teagan Berry
3. Jaime Chapman
4. Page McGregor
5. Madison Bartlett
6. Taliah Fuimaono
7. Rachael Pearson
8. Elise Albert
9. Keeley Davis
10. Kezie Apps
11. Talei Holmes
12. Shaylee Bent
13. Holli Wheeler
Interchange
14. Quincy Dodd
15. Kody House
16. Tegan Dymock
17. Janelle Williams
Extended bench
18. Renee Targett
19. Keele Browne
20. Shellie Long
21. Aliti Namoce
22. Alexandra Sulusi
23. Matilda Power
24. Chantel Tugaga
Gold Coast Titans
1. Jetaya Faifua
2. Karina Brown
3. Jasmine Peters
4. Shaniah Power
5. Hailee-Jay Maunsell
6. Grace Griffin
7. Kimiora Breayley-Nati
8. Brianna Clark
9. Brittany Breayley-Nati
10. Steph Hancock
11. Tiana Raftstrand-Smith
12. Tazmin Gray
13. Destiny Brill
Interchange
14. Georgia Hale
15. Jessika Elliston
16. Laikha Clarke
17. April Ngatupuna
Extended bench
18. Cobie Jane-Morgan
20. Karli Hansen
21. Zara Canfield
22. Evania Pelite
23. Lauren Dam
24. Lauren Moss
Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters
Kick-off: Sunday, April 3, 1:45pm (AEDT)
Venue: Leichhardt Oval, Sydney
Brisbane Broncos
1. Tamika Upton
2. Julia Robinson
3. Amy Turner
4. Shenae Ciesiolka
5. Emily Bass
6. Tarryn Aiken
7. Ali Brigginshaw
8. Millie Boyle
9. Lauren Brown
10. Chelsea Lenarduzzi
11. Kaitlyn Phillips
12. Amber Hall
13. Lavinia Gould
Interchange
14. Hayley Maddick
15. Tallisha Harden
16. Roxette Murdoch
17. Sara Sautia
Extended bench
18. Jada Ferguson
19. Hagiga Mosby
20. China Polata
21. Toni Hunt
22. Jessikah Reeves
24. Lesa Kaleti Mata'afa
Sydney Roosters
1. Corban Baxter
2. Leianne Tufuga
3. Jessica Sergis
4. Isabelle Kelly
5. Brydie Parker
6. Zahara Temara
7. Raecene McGregor
8. Sarah Togatuki
9. Olivia Higgins
10. Mya Hill-Moana
11. Yasmin Meakes
12. Olivia Kernick
13. Hannah Southwell
Interchange
14. Jocelyn Kelleher
15. Keilee Joseph
16. Tayla Predebon
17. Simone Karpani
Extended bench
18. Joeli Morris
19. Kalosipani Hopoate
20. Lauretta Leao-Seve
21. Otesa Pule
22. Shawden Burton
23. Taylor-Adeline Mapusua
24. Taneka Todhunter