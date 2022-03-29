The St George Illawarra Dragons, Gold Coast Titans, Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters have confirmed their teams for this weekend's historic set of NRLW semi-finals.

On the back of the competition expanding from four to six teams, semi-finals have been included for the first time, with the Titans the only side out of the expansion trio to make the cut.

They will take on the Dragons in the first match of the day at Leichhardt Oval from 12pm (AEDT), before the minor premiers, the Broncos, face the Sydney Roosters in the second match of the day.

The grand final will be played next Sunday at Moreton Daily Stadium in Redcliffe.

Here are the confirmed team line-ups

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans

Kick-off: Sunday, April 3, 12pm (AEDT)

Venue: Leichhardt Oval, Sydney

St George Illawarra Dragons

1. Emma Tonegato

2. Teagan Berry

3. Jaime Chapman

4. Page McGregor

5. Madison Bartlett

6. Taliah Fuimaono

7. Rachael Pearson

8. Elise Albert

9. Keeley Davis

10. Kezie Apps

11. Talei Holmes

12. Shaylee Bent

13. Holli Wheeler

Interchange

14. Quincy Dodd

15. Kody House

16. Tegan Dymock

17. Janelle Williams

Extended bench

18. Renee Targett

19. Keele Browne

20. Shellie Long

21. Aliti Namoce

22. Alexandra Sulusi

23. Matilda Power

24. Chantel Tugaga

Gold Coast Titans

1. Jetaya Faifua

2. Karina Brown

3. Jasmine Peters

4. Shaniah Power

5. Hailee-Jay Maunsell

6. Grace Griffin

7. Kimiora Breayley-Nati

8. Brianna Clark

9. Brittany Breayley-Nati

10. Steph Hancock

11. Tiana Raftstrand-Smith

12. Tazmin Gray

13. Destiny Brill

Interchange

14. Georgia Hale

15. Jessika Elliston

16. Laikha Clarke

17. April Ngatupuna

Extended bench

18. Cobie Jane-Morgan

20. Karli Hansen

21. Zara Canfield

22. Evania Pelite

23. Lauren Dam

24. Lauren Moss

Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters

Kick-off: Sunday, April 3, 1:45pm (AEDT)

Venue: Leichhardt Oval, Sydney

Brisbane Broncos

1. Tamika Upton

2. Julia Robinson

3. Amy Turner

4. Shenae Ciesiolka

5. Emily Bass

6. Tarryn Aiken

7. Ali Brigginshaw

8. Millie Boyle

9. Lauren Brown

10. Chelsea Lenarduzzi

11. Kaitlyn Phillips

12. Amber Hall

13. Lavinia Gould

Interchange

14. Hayley Maddick

15. Tallisha Harden

16. Roxette Murdoch

17. Sara Sautia

Extended bench

18. Jada Ferguson

19. Hagiga Mosby

20. China Polata

21. Toni Hunt

22. Jessikah Reeves

24. Lesa Kaleti Mata'afa

Sydney Roosters

1. Corban Baxter

2. Leianne Tufuga

3. Jessica Sergis

4. Isabelle Kelly

5. Brydie Parker

6. Zahara Temara

7. Raecene McGregor

8. Sarah Togatuki

9. Olivia Higgins

10. Mya Hill-Moana

11. Yasmin Meakes

12. Olivia Kernick

13. Hannah Southwell

Interchange

14. Jocelyn Kelleher

15. Keilee Joseph

16. Tayla Predebon

17. Simone Karpani

Extended bench

18. Joeli Morris

19. Kalosipani Hopoate

20. Lauretta Leao-Seve

21. Otesa Pule

22. Shawden Burton

23. Taylor-Adeline Mapusua

24. Taneka Todhunter