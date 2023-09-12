All 10 NRLW teams have confirmed their squads for Round 9 of the competition, which is the final round of the competition.
Wests Tigers NRLW vs Newcastle Knights NRLW
The Wests Tigers NRLW will receive a significant boost with Emily Curtain returning from a leg injury as she enters the halves with Brooke Talataina. However, they will be without Sarah Togatuki (leg) and Eliza Siilata (face), meaning Hope Tevaga and Folau Vaki will join the team.
1. Botille Vette-Welsh
2. Jakiya Whitfeld
3. Rikeya Horne
4. Leianne Tufuga
5. Rebecca Pollard
6. Emily Curtain
7. Brooke Talataina
8. Folau Vaki
9. Sophie Curtain
10. Christian Pio
11. Kezie Apps
12. Hope Tevaga
13. Najvada George
Interchange: 14. Imogen Gobran 15. Jae Patu 16. Jessica Kennedy 17. Salma Nour
The Newcastle Knights NRLW will keep the same team from last weekend despite having already guaranteed a top-two finish on the ladder.
1. Tamika Upton
2. Sheridan Gallagher
3. Shanice Parker
4. Abigail Roache
5. Jasmin Strange
6. Georgie Roche
7. Jesse Southwell
8. Tayla Predebon
9. Olivia Higgins
10. Caitlan Johnston
11. Laishon Albert-Jones
12. Yasmin Clydsdale
13. Hannah Southwell
Interchange: 14. Nita Maynard 15. Jacinta Carter 16. Kayla Romaniuk 17. Tiana Davison