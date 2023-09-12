Wests Tigers NRLW vs Newcastle Knights NRLW

Wests Tigers NRLW

The Wests Tigers NRLW will receive a significant boost with Emily Curtain returning from a leg injury as she enters the halves with Brooke Talataina. However, they will be without Sarah Togatuki (leg) and Eliza Siilata (face), meaning Hope Tevaga and Folau Vaki will join the team.

1. Botille Vette-Welsh

2. Jakiya Whitfeld

3. Rikeya Horne

4. Leianne Tufuga

5. Rebecca Pollard

6. Emily Curtain

7. Brooke Talataina

8. Folau Vaki

9. Sophie Curtain

10. Christian Pio

11. Kezie Apps

12. Hope Tevaga

13. Najvada George

Interchange: 14. Imogen Gobran 15. Jae Patu 16. Jessica Kennedy 17. Salma Nour

Newcastle Knights NRLW

The Newcastle Knights NRLW will keep the same team from last weekend despite having already guaranteed a top-two finish on the ladder.

1. Tamika Upton

2. Sheridan Gallagher

3. Shanice Parker

4. Abigail Roache

5. Jasmin Strange

6. Georgie Roche

7. Jesse Southwell

8. Tayla Predebon

9. Olivia Higgins

10. Caitlan Johnston

11. Laishon Albert-Jones

12. Yasmin Clydsdale

13. Hannah Southwell

Interchange: 14. Nita Maynard 15. Jacinta Carter 16. Kayla Romaniuk 17. Tiana Davison

