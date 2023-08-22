All ten NRLW teams have confirmed their squads for Round 6 of the competition which is now more than half completed.

The nine-round season will see the race for finals heating up in the coming weeks, with five teams currently level just two points out of the top four.

The Parramatta Eels are the only team all but out of contention, having now won any of their first five games - the team in blue and gold host the Cowboys in the opener this weekend attempting to get their first competition points.

At the other end of the table, the Sydney Roosters, Newcastle Knights and Canberra Raiders have all won four from five, with the Knights playing the Sharks, the Roosters playing the Tigers and the Raiders travelling to play the Broncos this weekend.

The Sharks, Tigers and Broncos are all among the teams on four points with two wins, as are the Cowboys. The other game will see the fourth-placed Gold Coast Titans travel to play the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Here are all the teams.

Parramatta Eels vs North Queensland Cowboys

Parramatta Eels

1. Abbi Church 2. Zali Fay 3. Kimberley Hunt 4. Cassey Tohi-Hiku 5. Monique Donovan 6. Pihuka Berryman-Duff 7. Rachael Pearson 8. Talesha O'neill 9. Rueben Cherrington 10. Tyla Amiatu 11. Amelia Mafi 12. Mahalia Murphy 13. Jade Fonua

Interchange: 14. Capri Paekau 15. Noaria Kapua 16. Shannon Muru 17. Nakia Davis-Welsh 18. Kyra Simon 19. Ruby-Jean Kennard 20. Madeline Jones 21. Lindsay Tui 22. Rosemarie Beckett

North Queensland Cowboys

1. Francesca Goldthorp 2. Vitalina Naikore 3. Jasmine Peters 4. Shellie Long 5. Krystal Blackwell 6. Tahulah Tillett 7. Kirra Dibb 8. Tallisha Harden 9. Emma Manzelmann 10. Makenzie Weale 11. Bree Chester 12. Libby Surha 13. Tiana Raftstrand-Smith

Interchange: 14. Jetaya Faifua 15. Jessikah Reeves 16. China Polata 17. April Ngatunpuna 18. Sareka Mooka 19. Mia Middleton 20. Sera Koroi 21. Merewalesi Rokouono 22. Essay Banu

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans

St George Illawarra Dragons

1. Teagan Berry 2. Margot Vella 3. Keele Browne 4. Bobbi Law 5. Shenai Lendill 6. Tyla Nathan-Wong 7. Raecene Mcgregor 8. Angelina Teakaraanga Katoa 9. Sophie Clancy 10. Tara McGrath-West 11. Ella Koster 12. Jamilee Bright 13. Alexis Tauaneai

Interchange: 14. Zali Hopkins 15. Kaarla Cowan 16. Sarah Riorden 17. Maddison Weatherall 18. Renee Targett 19. Cheynoah Amone 20. Taylor Mapusua 21. Macie Carlile 22. Roxy Murdoch

Gold Coast Titans

1. Evania Pelite 2. Karina Brown 3. Jaime Chapman 4. Niall Williams-Guthrie 5. Destiny Mino-Sinapati 6. Chantay Kiria-Ratu 7. Sienna Lofipo 8. Shannon Mato 9. Lauren Brown 10. Jessika Elliston 11. Zara Canfield 12. Shaylee Bent 13. Georgia Hale

Interchange: 14. Brittany Breayley-Nati 15. Stephanie Hancock 16. Hailee-Jay Maunsell 17. Laikha Clarke 18. Kaitlyn Phillips 19. Sophie Buller 20. Sienna Laing 21. Dannii Perese 22. Rilee Jorgensen

Sydney Roosters vs Wests Tigers

Sydney Roosters

1. Corban Baxter 2. Brydie Parker 3. Jessica Sergis 4. Isabelle Kelly 5. Mia Wood 6. Tarryn Aiken 7. Jocelyn Kelleher 8. Millie Boyle 9. Keeley Davis 10. Mya Hill-Moana 11. Otesa Pule 12. Olivia Kernick 13. Keilee Joseph

Interchange: 14. Shawden Burton 15. Teuila Fotu-Moala 16. Pani Hopoate 17. Amelia Pasikala 18. Joeli Morris 19. Grace Hamilton 20. Lexi Kiriwi 21. Lily Rogan 22. Tyler Bentley

Wests Tigers

1. Botille Vette-Welsh 2. Jakiya Whitfeld 3. Rikeya Horne 4. Leianne Tufuga 5. Josephine Lenaz 6. Pauline Piliae 7. Losana Lutu 8. Sarah Togatuki 9. Ebony Prior 10. Christian Pio 11. Kezie Apps 12. Eliza Siilata 13. Najvada George

Interchange: 14. Sophie Curtain 15. Imogen Gobran 16. Jessica Kennedy 17. Tess Staines 18. Hope Tevaga 19. Rebecca Pollard 20. Taylor Osborne 21. Salma Nour 22. Bianca Bennetts

Brisbane Broncos vs Canberra Raiders

Brisbane Broncos

1. Hayley Maddick 2. Julia Robinson 3. Mele Hufanga 4. Shenae Ciesiolka 5. Lauren Dam 6. Gayle Broughton 7. Ali Brigginshaw 8. Annetta Nuuausala 9. Destiny Brill 10. Brianna Clark 11. Tazmin Gray 12. Romy Teitzel 13. Mariah Denman

Interchange: 14. Lavinia Gould 15. Tafito Lafaele 16. Chelsea Lenarduzzi 17. Jasmine Fogavini 18. Jada Ferguson 19. Filomina Hanisi 20. Grace Griffin 21. Toni Hunt 22. Keisha-Leigh Coolwell

Canberra Raiders

1. Apii Nicholls 2. Madison Bartlett 3. Cheyelle Robins-Reti 4. Alanna Dummett 5. Shakiah Tungai 6. Zahara Temara 7. Ash Quinlan 8. Grace Kemp 9. Chante Temara 10. Sophie Holyman 11. Elise Smith 12. Hollie Dodd 13. Simaima Taufa

Interchange: 14. Ua Ravu 15. Ahlivia Ingram 16. Kerehitina Matua 17. Tara Reinke 18. Petesa Lio 19. Ella Ryan 20. Monalisa Soliola 21. Jessica Gentle 22. Mackenzie Wiki

Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks

Newcastle Knights

1. Tamika Upton 2. Sheridan Gallagher 3. Shanice Parker 4. Abigail Roache 5. Jasmine Strange 6. Georgia Roche 7. Jesse Southwell 8. Kayla Romaniuk 9. Olivia Higgins 10. Caitlan Johnston 11. Laishon Albert-Jones 12. Yasmin Clydsdale 13. Hannah Southwell

Interchange: 14. Nita Maynard 15. Felila Kia 16. Viena Tinao 17. Tayla Predebon 18. Tiana Davison 19. Jacinta Carter 20. Jayde Herdegen 21. Caitlin Moran 22. Tamerah Leati

Cronulla Sharks

1. Jada Taylor 2. Georgia Ravics 3. Tiana Penitani 4. Annessa Biddle 5. Andie Robinson 6. Emma Tonegato 7. Tayla Preston 8. Ellie Johnston 9. Quincy Dodd 10. Chloe Saunders 11. Talei Holmes 12. Vanessa Foliaki 13. Holli Wheeler

Interchange: 14. Sereana Naitokatoka 15. Harata Butler 16. Brooke Anderson 17. Tegan Dymock 18. Cassie Staples 19. Fatafehi Hanisi 20. Maddie Studdon 21. Jazmon Tupou Witchman 22. Kiana Takairangi