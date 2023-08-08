It's only Round 4, but already the importance of each game in the 2023 NRLW season is evident to see, with teams now confirmed for Round 4.

The Gold Coast Titans now sit as the only undefeated team and face the Newcastle Knights in the final game on Sunday afternoon, who sit second on for and against.

Every other team, bar the Parramatta Eels, has either won one or two matches, illustrating the closeness of the competition.

The Eels though are in an almost must-win situation this weekend when they face the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday.

Elsewhere, the round kicks off on Saturday with the Dragons and Raiders, before the Cowboys face the Tigers in a double-header at Langlands Park with the Broncos Eels clash.

The earlier game on Sunday sees the Sharks clash with the Roosters in the Shire.

Here are all the Round 4 teams.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canberra Raiders

St George Illawarra Dragons

1. Teagan Berry 2. Margot Vella 3. Keele Browne 4. Bobbi Law 5. Shenai Lendill 6. Tyla Nathan-Wong 7. Raecene Mcgregor 8. Angelina Teakaraanga Katoa 9. Renee Targett 10. Alexis Tauaneai 11. Sara Sautia 12. Jamilee Bright 13. Kaarla Cowan

Interchange: 14. Zali Hopkins 15. Sarah Riorden 16. Roxy Murdoch 17. Maddison Weatherall 18. Cortez Te Pau 19. Cheynoah Amone 20. Taylor Mapusua 21. Macie Carlile 22. Tara McGrath-West

Canberra Raiders

1. Apii Nicholls 2. Madison Bartlett 3. Cheyelle Robins-Reti 4. Alanna Dummett 5. Shakiah Tungai 6. Zahara Temara 7. Ash Quinlan 8. Tommaya Kelly-Sines 9. Chante Temara 10. Sophie Holyman 11. Monalisa Soliola 12. Hollie Dodd 13. Simaima Taufa

Interchange: 14. Emma Barnes 15. Grace Kemp 16. Kerehitina Matua 17. Tara Reinke 18. Elise Smith 19. Ahlivia Ingram 20. Jessica Gentle 21. Ua Ravu 22. Ella Ryan

North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers

North Queensland Cowboys

1. Francesca Goldthorp 2. China Polata 3. Jasmine Peters 4. Mia Middleton 5. Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly 6. Tahlulah Tillett 7. Kirra Dibb 8. Tallisha Harden 9. Emma Manzelmann 10. April Ngatupuna 11. Shaniah Power 12. Shellie Long 13. Makenzie Weale

Interchange: 14. Sera Koroi 15. Vitalina Naikore 17. Essay Banu 18. Jetaya Faifua 19. Shaylee Joseph 20. Bree Chester 21. Jessikah Reeves 22. Krystal Blackwell 23. Merewalesi Rokouono

Wests Tigers

1. Pauline Piliae 2. Jakiya Whitfeld 3. Rikeya Horne 4. Leianne Tufuga 5. Josephine Lenaz 6. Losana Lutu 7. Emily Curtain 8. Sarah Togatuki 9. Ebony Prior 10. Christian Pio 11. Kezie Apps 12. Eliza Siilata 13. Najvada George

Interchange: 14. Sophie Curtain 15. Imogen Gobran 16. Taylor Osborne 17. Jessica Kennedy 18. Rebecca Pollard 19. Hope Tevaga 20. Salma Nour 21. Bianca Bennetts 22. Folau Vaki

Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels

Brisbane Broncos

1. Hayley Maddick 2. Lauren Dam 3. Mele Hufanga 4. Shenae Ciesiolka 5. Ashleigh Werner 6. Gayle Broughton 7. Ali Brigginshaw 8. Breanna Eales 9. Lavinia Gould 10. Brianna Clark 11. Tazmin Gray 12. Romy Teitzel 13. Mariah Denman

Interchange: 14. Jada Ferguson 15. Filomina Hanisi 16. Chelsea Lenarduzzi 17. Jasmine Fogavini 18. Toni Hunt 19. Grace Griffin 20. Keisha-Leigh Coolwell

Parramatta Eels

1. Abbi Church 2. Zali Fay 3. Kimberley Hunt 4. Cassey Tohi-Hiku 5. Monique Donovan 6. Pihuka Berryman-Duff 7. Rachael Pearson 8. Talesha O'neill 9. Rueben Cherrington 10. Elsie Albert 11. Amelia Mafi 12. Mahalia Murphy 13. Kennedy Cherrington

Interchange: 14. Capri Paekau 15. Madeline Jones 16. Shannon Muru 17. Kyra Simon 18. Taneka Todhunter 19. Ruby-Jean Kennard 20. Chloe Jackson 21. Lindsay Tui 22. Tyla Amiatu

Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters

Cronulla Sharks

1. Jada Taylor 2. Kiana Takairangi 3. Tiana Penitani 4. Annessa Biddle 5. Andie Robinson 6. Emma Tonegato 7. Tayla Preston 8. Ellie Johnston 9. Quincy Dodd 10. Holli Wheeler 11. Talei Holmes 12. Vanessa Foliaki 13. Brooke Anderson

Interchange: 14. Sereana Naitokatoka 15. Harata Butler 16. Tegan Dymock 17. Chloe Saunders 18. Maddie Studdon 19. Fatafehi Hanisi 20. Georgia Ravics 21. Fiona Jahnke 22. Cassie Staples

Sydney Roosters

1. Corban Baxter 2. Brydie Parker 3. Jessica Sergis 4. Isabelle Kelly 5. Jayme Fressard 6. Tarryn Aiken 7. Jocelyn Kelleher 8. Millie Boyle 9. Keeley Davis 10. Teuila Fotu-Moala 11. Amelia Pasikala 12. Olivia Kernick 13. Keilee Joseph

Interchange: 14. Shawden Burton 15. Grace Hamilton 16. Otesa Pule 17. Mya Hill-Moana 18. Mia Wood 19. Lexi Kiriwi 20. Joeli Morris 21. Lily Rogan 22. Kalosipani Hopoate

Newcastle Knights vs Gold Coast Titans

Newcastle Knights

1. Tamika Upton 2. Sheridan Gallagher 3. Shanice Parker 4. Abigail Roache 5. Jasmine Strange 6. Georgia Roche 7. Jesse Southwell 8. Simone Karpani 9. Olivia Higgins 10. Rima Butler 11. Felila Kia 12. Yasmin Clydsdale 13. Hannah Southwell

Interchange: 14. Nita Maynard 15. Kayla Romaniuk 16. Laishon Albert-Jones 17. Tayla Predebon 18. Viena Tinao 19. Tiana Davison 20. Jayde Herdegen 21. Tamerah Leati 22. Caitlin Moran

Gold Coast Titans

1. Evania Pelite 2. Karina Brown 3. Jaime Chapman 4. Niall Williams-Guthrie 5. Emily Bass 6. Chantay Kiria-Ratu 7. Sienna Lofipo 8. Shannon Mato 9. Lauren Brown 10. Jessika Elliston 11. Zara Canfield 12. Shaylee Bent 13. Georgia Hale

Interchange: 14. Brittany Breayley-Nati 15. Stephanie Hancock 16. Rilee Jorgensen 17. Laikha Clarke 18. Hailee-Jay Maunsell 19. Sophie Buller 20. Dannii Perese 21. Destiny Mino-Sinapati 22. Kaitlyn Phillips