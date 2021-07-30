The NRLW competition has been postponed due to arising covid-19 restrictions in NSW.

Dates and venues are yet to be confirmed, however the competition will become a six-week stand-alone competition that is expected to start in October, the same week as the men's NRL grand final.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo told the NRL they "want the players to have the opportunity to play NRLW without impacting their normal lives" and delaying the Kick-off until October will provide "the best opportunity for a normal season."

"We are absolutely committed to the new six-team competition being played in 2021. The worsening covid outbreak in NSW provides additional challenges to the NRLW because most of our players also have employment and other commitments outside of rugby league," he said.

Abdo said kicking off the competition in the same week as the men's NRL Premiership grand final will allow for the NRLW to be an important "component of the week."

"All eyes will be on the women’s competition in October and that’s a great outcome as we look to grow the competition," he said.

Early last week NRL head of football Graham Annesley told the NRL "Bubbles and relocation [were] definitely an option" however the idea was ruled out over quarantine concern and player commitments outside of NRL.

"In many cases, players have commitments to employers and family commitments that make it very difficult for them to go into quarantine or bubble-like situations similar to NRL players at the moment," he said.

The six teams will undergo a four-week pre-season once they return to training on the 30th of August. The delayed date will also provide an opportunity for players competing for the Olympic rugby sevens to take part in the competition.