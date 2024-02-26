Coming off a back injury, Brisbane Broncos NRLW playmaker Gayle Broughton has provided an update on her condition, revealing she underwent successful surgery.

Diagnosed with a back injury at the end of last year, it was disclosed that the 27-year-old played the entire season with an L4–L5 disc bulge in her lower back.

She has since undergone successful back surgery before Christmas and is now nearing a return to full training activity as she plans to start boxing and running in the coming weeks.

“It's been a real eye opener for me, having to learn how to move my body again and be OK with moving it again and learning to trust it," Broughton said, per NRL.com.

"For the four weeks after surgery you basically can not move, you're on your back and can't do anything.

"But now I am so excited for what's ahead. I've got a new back and I'm not going to take it for granted."

