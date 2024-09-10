Multiple NRLW stars, including Tarryn Aiken (Roosters), Jaime Chapman (Titans) and Annessa Biddle (Sharks), have been added to the injury ward ahead of Round 8 of the 2024 NRLW season.
The Match Review Committee (MRC) has also delivered charges to four players from last round's matches. Kerehitina Matua has accepted a two-match ban for a Grade 3 Dangerous Contact charge, while her teammate Emma Barnes faces a warning for Grade 1 Dangerous Contact.
Other charges include Parramatta Eels NRLW duo Taneka Todhunter and Lindsay Tui who have gotten off with a warning and fine, respectively.
Brisbane Broncos NRLW
- Tazmin Rapana (suspended) - Estimated Return: Round 8
- Jasmine Fogavini (shoulder) - Estimated Return: TBC
Canberra Raiders NRLW
- Mackenzie Wiki (illness) - Estimated Return: TBA
- Hollie-Mae Dodd (suspended) - Estimated Return: Round 8
- Simaima Taufa (head knock) - Estimated Return: TBC
- Kerehitina Matua (suspended) - Estimated Return: Round 9
- Sereana Naitokatoka (head knock) - Estimated Return: TBC
- Monalisa Soliola (shoulder) - Estimated Return: Round 7
Cronulla Sharks NRLW
- Annessa Biddle (niggles) - Estimated Return: Round 8
- Jada Taylor (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025
- Grace-Lee Weekes (ankle) - Estimated Return: 2025
Gold Coast Titans NRLW
- Jaime Chapman (shoulder) - Estimated Return: TBC
- Rilee Jorgensen (shoulder) - Estimated Return: TBC
- Taliah Fuimaono (suspended) - Estimated Return: Round 8
- Karina Brown (calf) - Estimated Return: TBA
- Chantay Kiria-Ratu (ACL) - Estimated Return: 2025
- Destiny Mino-Sinapati (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025
- Ivana Lolesio (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025
Newcastle Knights NRLW
- Abigail Roach (pectoral) - Estimated Return: Round 7
- Caitlan Johnston-Green (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025
North Queensland Cowboys NRLW
- Krystal Blackwell (quad) - Estimated Return: TBC
- Mackenzie Weale (head knock) - Estimated Return: TBC
- Lily Peacock (head knock) - Estimated Return: Round 8
- Alisha Foord (thumb) - Estimated Return: Round 9-2025
- Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025
- China Polata (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025
Parramatta Eels NRLW
- Kennedy Cherrington (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025
- Rueben Cherrington (ankle) - Estimated Return: 2025
- Boss Kapua (knee) - Return: 2025
- Kelsey Clark (ACL) - Estimated Return: TBC
- Tallara Bamblett (hand) - Estimated Return: 2025
St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW
- Tyla King (concussion) - Estimated Return: Round 8
- Maria Paseka (concussion) - Estimated Return: TBC
- Margot Vella (ankle) - Estimated Return: 2025
- Sara Sautia (foot) - Estimated Return: 2025
- Tara McGrath-West (sternum) - Estimated Return: 2025
Sydney Roosters NRLW
- Tarryn Aiken (shoulder) - Estimated Return: TBC
- Mya Hill-Moana (concussion) - Estimated Return: Round 8
- Millie Elliott (suspended) - Estimated Return: Round 8
- Jayme Fressard (suspended) - Estimated Return: Round 8
- Jessica Sergis (knee) - Estimated Return: TBC
- Corban Baxter (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025
- Shawden Burton (hamstring) - Estimated Return: 2025
Wests Tigers NRLW
- Leianna Tufuga (knee) - Estimated Return: Round 8
- Salma Nour (PCL) - Estimated Return: 2025
- Sophie Curtain (hand) - Estimated Return: TBC
- Kezie Apps (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025
- Harmony Crichton (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025