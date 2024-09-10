Multiple NRLW stars, including Tarryn Aiken (Roosters), Jaime Chapman (Titans) and Annessa Biddle (Sharks), have been added to the injury ward ahead of Round 8 of the 2024 NRLW season.

The Match Review Committee (MRC) has also delivered charges to four players from last round's matches. Kerehitina Matua has accepted a two-match ban for a Grade 3 Dangerous Contact charge, while her teammate Emma Barnes faces a warning for Grade 1 Dangerous Contact.

Other charges include Parramatta Eels NRLW duo Taneka Todhunter and Lindsay Tui who have gotten off with a warning and fine, respectively.

Brisbane Broncos NRLW

Tazmin Rapana (suspended) - Estimated Return: Round 8

Jasmine Fogavini (shoulder) - Estimated Return: TBC

Canberra Raiders NRLW

Mackenzie Wiki (illness) - Estimated Return: TBA

Hollie-Mae Dodd (suspended) - Estimated Return: Round 8

Simaima Taufa (head knock) - Estimated Return: TBC

Kerehitina Matua (suspended) - Estimated Return: Round 9

Sereana Naitokatoka (head knock) - Estimated Return: TBC

Monalisa Soliola (shoulder) - Estimated Return: Round 7

Cronulla Sharks NRLW

Annessa Biddle (niggles) - Estimated Return: Round 8

Jada Taylor (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025

Grace-Lee Weekes (ankle) - Estimated Return: 2025

Gold Coast Titans NRLW

Jaime Chapman (shoulder) - Estimated Return: TBC

Rilee Jorgensen (shoulder) - Estimated Return: TBC

Taliah Fuimaono (suspended) - Estimated Return: Round 8

Karina Brown (calf) - Estimated Return: TBA

Chantay Kiria-Ratu (ACL) - Estimated Return: 2025

Destiny Mino-Sinapati (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025

Ivana Lolesio (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025

Newcastle Knights NRLW

Abigail Roach (pectoral) - Estimated Return: Round 7

Caitlan Johnston-Green (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025

North Queensland Cowboys NRLW

Krystal Blackwell (quad) - Estimated Return: TBC

Mackenzie Weale (head knock) - Estimated Return: TBC

Lily Peacock (head knock) - Estimated Return: Round 8

Alisha Foord (thumb) - Estimated Return: Round 9-2025

Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025

China Polata (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025

Parramatta Eels NRLW

Kennedy Cherrington (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025

Rueben Cherrington (ankle) - Estimated Return: 2025

Boss Kapua (knee) - Return: 2025

Kelsey Clark (ACL) - Estimated Return: TBC

Tallara Bamblett (hand) - Estimated Return: 2025

St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW

Tyla King (concussion) - Estimated Return: Round 8

Maria Paseka (concussion) - Estimated Return: TBC

Margot Vella (ankle) - Estimated Return: 2025

Sara Sautia (foot) - Estimated Return: 2025

Tara McGrath-West (sternum) - Estimated Return: 2025

Sydney Roosters NRLW

Tarryn Aiken (shoulder) - Estimated Return: TBC

Mya Hill-Moana (concussion) - Estimated Return: Round 8

Millie Elliott (suspended) - Estimated Return: Round 8

Jayme Fressard (suspended) - Estimated Return: Round 8

Jessica Sergis (knee) - Estimated Return: TBC

Corban Baxter (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025

Shawden Burton (hamstring) - Estimated Return: 2025

Wests Tigers NRLW