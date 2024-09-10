Multiple NRLW stars, including Tarryn Aiken (Roosters), Jaime Chapman (Titans) and Annessa Biddle (Sharks), have been added to the injury ward ahead of Round 8 of the 2024 NRLW season.

The Match Review Committee (MRC) has also delivered charges to four players from last round's matches. Kerehitina Matua has accepted a two-match ban for a Grade 3 Dangerous Contact charge, while her teammate Emma Barnes faces a warning for Grade 1 Dangerous Contact.

Other charges include Parramatta Eels NRLW duo Taneka Todhunter and Lindsay Tui who have gotten off with a warning and fine, respectively.

Brisbane Broncos NRLW

  • Tazmin Rapana (suspended) - Estimated Return: Round 8
  •  Jasmine Fogavini (shoulder) - Estimated Return: TBC

Canberra Raiders NRLW

  • Mackenzie Wiki (illness) - Estimated Return: TBA
  • Hollie-Mae Dodd (suspended) - Estimated Return: Round 8
  • Simaima Taufa (head knock) - Estimated Return: TBC
  • Kerehitina Matua (suspended) - Estimated Return: Round 9
  • Sereana Naitokatoka (head knock) - Estimated Return: TBC
  • Monalisa Soliola (shoulder) - Estimated Return: Round 7

Cronulla Sharks NRLW

  • Annessa Biddle (niggles) - Estimated Return: Round 8
  • Jada Taylor (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025
  • Grace-Lee Weekes (ankle) - Estimated Return: 2025

Gold Coast Titans NRLW

  • Jaime Chapman (shoulder) - Estimated Return: TBC
  • Rilee Jorgensen (shoulder) - Estimated Return: TBC
  • Taliah Fuimaono (suspended) - Estimated Return: Round 8
  • Karina Brown (calf) - Estimated Return: TBA
  • Chantay Kiria-Ratu (ACL) - Estimated Return: 2025
  • Destiny Mino-Sinapati (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025
  • Ivana Lolesio (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025

Newcastle Knights NRLW

  • Abigail Roach (pectoral) - Estimated Return: Round 7
  • Caitlan Johnston-Green (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025

North Queensland Cowboys NRLW

  • Krystal Blackwell (quad) - Estimated Return: TBC
  • Mackenzie Weale (head knock) - Estimated Return: TBC
  • Lily Peacock (head knock) - Estimated Return: Round 8
  • Alisha Foord (thumb) - Estimated Return: Round 9-2025
  • Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025
  • China Polata (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025

Parramatta Eels NRLW

  • Kennedy Cherrington (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025
  • Rueben Cherrington (ankle) - Estimated Return: 2025
  • Boss Kapua (knee) - Return: 2025
  • Kelsey Clark (ACL) - Estimated Return: TBC
  • Tallara Bamblett (hand) - Estimated Return: 2025

St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW

  • Tyla King (concussion) - Estimated Return: Round 8
  • Maria Paseka (concussion) - Estimated Return: TBC
  • Margot Vella (ankle) - Estimated Return: 2025
  • Sara Sautia (foot) - Estimated Return: 2025
  • Tara McGrath-West (sternum) - Estimated Return: 2025

Sydney Roosters NRLW

  • Tarryn Aiken (shoulder) - Estimated Return: TBC
  • Mya Hill-Moana (concussion) - Estimated Return: Round 8
  • Millie Elliott (suspended) - Estimated Return: Round 8
  • Jayme Fressard (suspended) - Estimated Return: Round 8
  • Jessica Sergis (knee) - Estimated Return: TBC
  • Corban Baxter (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025
  • Shawden Burton (hamstring) - Estimated Return: 2025

Wests Tigers NRLW

  • Leianna Tufuga (knee) - Estimated Return: Round 8
  • Salma Nour (PCL) - Estimated Return: 2025
  • Sophie Curtain (hand) - Estimated Return: TBC
  • Kezie Apps (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025
  • Harmony Crichton (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025