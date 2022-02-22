Moreton Daily Stadium in Redcliffe has been confirmed as the host of the first stand-alone women's grand final on April 10.

The season, which gets underway this Sunday with a triple-header at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, before shifting to WIN Stadium in Wollongong for a second-triple header during the second week, will finish for the first time with semi-finals, and then the final to be played on its own.

In between, another three rounds, splitting women's games on their own in double-headers alongside a handful of games to be played before men's games, will be played.

Traditionally, the women's NRL season has been played at the back end of the season during the men's NRL finals series, with the women's grand final then played at Homebush on grand final day.

However, last year's season was postponed thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, with it now to be played in the first half of this year, and the 2022 season to proceed later in the year as planned in line with the end of the men's season, and before the Jillaroos will jet off to England for the Rugby League World Cup.

It's understood the grand final, which will be held on April 10, will kick-off at 2pm (AEDT), with men's matches on that day to then be played in Sydney at PointsBet Stadium between the Cronulla Sharks and Wests Tigers, and at CommBank Stadium between the Canterbury Bulldogs and Penrith Panthers.

It will mean all attention in Queensland rugby league can be put squarely on the Redcliffe venue and the NRLW grand final earlier in the afternoon, with the Brisbane Broncos a likely competitor as the competition's most successful team over its history.

The venue will host the New Zealand Warriors' home games during 2022, and a number of games for the Dolphins when they enter the NRL men's competition as the 17th franchise later this year.