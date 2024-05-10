Representative centre Dane Gagai has made an official call on his NRL future after being previously linked to the Sydney Roosters.

A veteran of the NRL with 276 games to his name since his debut in 2011, the 2017 State of Origin Wally Lewis Medallist has decided to remain in Newcastle where he will likely play out the rest of his career.

The Newcastle Knights have confirmed that he has re-signed with the club for another two seasons until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

However, the final year of the deal is a mutual option, meaning both parties will need to agree on whether it will be taken up or not.

The confirmation comes after the Sydney Roosters tabled him a two-year contract but Gagai decided against signing with them.

“Dane is one of the best outside backs in the NRL and is playing as well as ever,” the club's Director of Football Peter Parr said in a club statement.

“When you combine his on-field performance, experience and leadership, Dane is a highly valued member of our club.

“We believe this re-signing will not only benefit the current playing group but will assist educate and elevate future Newcastle Knights NRL players.

“We are delighted Dane has chosen to re-sign with the Knights.”

The cousin of former NRL players Josh Hoffman, Wendell Sailor and Travis Waddell and older brother of Rabbitohs winger Jacob Gagai, Dane has played 276 games in the NRL, registering 79 tries and 356 career points.

He has also made 22 appearances for Queensland in the State of Origin arena from 2015 to 2022 and played seven Tests for the Australian Kangaroos in 2017 and 2018.