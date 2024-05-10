Tevita Taumoepenu, a member of the Parramatta Eels Top 30 roster, has left the club and joined a new team, effective immediately.

Beginning his career in the South Sydney Rabbitohs junior system, Taumoepenu joined the Eels on a development contract in 2022 before being promoted to the club's Top 30 roster for this season.

However, the forward was unfortunately unable to register his NRL debut for the club and spent most of the past two seasons in the NSW Cup and Ron Massey Cup - he also appeared in one NRL Pre-Season Challenge game.

A Maroubra Lions junior and former teammate of Peter Mamouzelos, he is a reliable player in the forward pack and does the simple things that every forward needs to do week in and week out.

After 32 NSW Cup games with the club, Taumoepenu has exited the Eels and returned to the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Since returning to the Rabbitohs, he played off the interchange bench last week but has been named as a starting prop for this week's clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons in reserve grade.

The departure of the forward means the Parramatta Eels will have another free spot on their Top 30 roster for the remainder of this season.