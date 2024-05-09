Dolphins rookie fullback Trai Fuller produced a career-best performance, helping the club to a victory over the Manly Sea Eagles on Thursday evening.

Behind on the scoreboard heading into the break, Trai Fuller took the game into his hands producing one of the best solo tries this season with a chip-and-chase over Tom Trbojevic.

In a dazzling display of footwork and skill, Fuller's try was likened to Billy Slater's memorable Origin try after bursting through two tackles and retrieving the ball in wet conditions.

"What a try that is - that is one of the best tries I have seen at this ground for a long time," Cameron Smith said during the Nine broadcast.

"It actually had me thinking of Billy Slater in Origin. He just hit the ball hard, took on the space in behind the play-the-ball and then backed himself.

"What a player this young man is."

He continued to improve as the night went on and, despite his small stature, was able to save two tries with his defence in an act of desperation.

He also finished the game with 155 running metres in attack, along with four tackle busts.

"Trai Fuller is a very special player, just with the size of him and the way that he plays," Wayne Bennett said after the 80-minute performance.

"He has got an opportunity to play on a regular basis the last four weeks which has just built his confidence and he's got a great future in front of him."

After a man-of-the-match performance, Fuller, 27, was interviewed post-match on Channel Nine and spoke on the incredible try that had all viewers on the edge of their seats.

"I just found a bit of open space and I don't know what I was thinking," Fuller said.

"I just tried to chip it over Tommy's head. I had to try and get there and I did luckily.

"It's been unfortunate for Hammer [Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow] there with the injury, but it opened up a spot for me to come in and show everyone what I can do.

"I have been enjoying it so far."