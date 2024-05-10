The Newcastle Knights have confirmed that they will enter a new partnership to ensure the long-term growth of rugby league.

The Knights have entered a partnership with the Hunter Junior Rugby League as they aim to grow the sport in the region.

It is understood that the two parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which will aim to bring the community together through positive experiences and rugby league-based initiatives.

“This partnership marks a positive step forward for both the Newcastle Knights and the Hunter Junior Rugby League,” Newcastle Knights and Wests Group Australia CEO Mr. Phillip Gardner said.

“It's a testament to our commitment to grassroots development and nurturing talent within our region.

“Together, we can inspire and empower the next generation of rugby league stars, fostering a strong community bond and a pathway to success.

“Growth of the game is crucial to the long-term success of the Newcastle Knights, this partnership aims to enhance opportunities for not only players but administrators, medical staff, coaches, referees and volunteers.”

Bob Dixon, the Hunter Junior Rugby League Chairman, also spoke on the announcement, which will see further development in rugby league and grow the sport in the Hunter Region.

“Being the second largest Junior association in NSW, we believe signing this agreement with the Newcastle Knights, to partner in developing and enhancing the Junior Rugby league Nursery in the Hunter, is a huge step forward,” Mr. Dixon said.

“It is clear the Knights are committed to a structured and strategic investment in the development of Juniors here in the Hunter, which makes our future outlook very exciting.”