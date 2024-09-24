The Cronulla Sharks NRLW and Sydney Roosters NRLW have suffered massive blows on the eve of the 2024 NRLW Finals series.

Following a high tackle on Tigers forward Sarah Togatuki in the final round of the regular season, Sharks international forward Holli Wheeler has accepted an early guilty plea, ruling herself out of the team's semi-final clash.

Charged with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle, Wheeler would become available for selection if they end up making the Grand Final.

The Sydney Roosters NRLW have also suffered a significant blow, with skipper Isabelle Kelly sustaining a dislocated shoulder in Round 9, all but ruling her out of this week's match.

Attended by the medical staff on the ground, the representative star was shown in visible pain after emerging from a tackle attempt early in the second-half.

However, they could receive centre Jessica Sergis (knee) and five-eighth Tarryn Aiken (shoulder) back for this week, and they have a slim chance of playing this weekend.

"They are working really hard with our medical staff who are doing a great job," Roosters coach John Strange said after last week's match.