The NRLW 2024 competition will enter Round 4 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the competition.
Brisbane Broncos vs Canberra Raiders
In: Lavinia Gould, Skyla Adams
Out: Shenae Ciesiolka, Mariah Denman
1. Hayley Maddick
2. Julia Robinson
3. Mele Hufanga
4. Shenae Ciesiolka
5. Stacey Waaka
6. Gayle Broughton
7. Ali Brigginshaw (c)
8. Keilee Joseph
9. Jada Ferguson
10. Chelsea Lenarduzzi
11. Tazmin Rapana
12. Romy Teitzel
13. Jasmine Fogavini
Interchange
14. Destiny Brill
15. Tafito Lafaele
16. Lavinia Gould
17. Lauren Dam
Reserves
18. Skyla Adams
19. Bree Spreadborough
20. Hannah Larsson
21. Ashleigh Werner
No Changes Made
1. Apii Nicholls
2. Madison Bartlett
3. Cheyelle Robins-Reti
4. Mackenzie Wiki
5. Shakiah Tungai
6. Zahara Temara (c)
7. Ashleigh Quinlan
8. Tommaya Kelly-Sines
9. Chante Temara
10. Sophie Holyman
11. Monalisa Soliola
12. Hollie-Mae Dodd
13. Simaima Taufa
Interchange
14. Emma Barnes
15. Grace Kemp
16. Kerehitina Matua
17. Sereana Naitokatoka
Reserves
18. Relna Wuruki-Hosea
19. Jaida Faleono
20. Felice Quinlan
21. Georgia Willety
22. Alanna Dummett