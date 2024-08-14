The NRLW 2024 competition will enter Round 4 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the competition.

Back 1 - Brisbane Broncos vs Canberra Raiders 2 - North Queensland Cowboys vs Gold Coast Titans 3 - St George Illawarra Dragons vs Sydney Roosters 4 - Cronulla Sharks vs Newcastle Knights 5 - Wests Tigers vs Parramatta Eels Next Brisbane Broncos vs Canberra Raiders Embed from Getty Images Brisbane Broncos NRLW In: Lavinia Gould, Skyla Adams

Out: Shenae Ciesiolka, Mariah Denman 1. Hayley Maddick

2. Julia Robinson

3. Mele Hufanga

4. Shenae Ciesiolka

5. Stacey Waaka

6. Gayle Broughton

7. Ali Brigginshaw (c)

8. Keilee Joseph

9. Jada Ferguson

10. Chelsea Lenarduzzi

11. Tazmin Rapana

12. Romy Teitzel

13. Jasmine Fogavini Play Now! Interchange

14. Destiny Brill

15. Tafito Lafaele

16. Lavinia Gould

17. Lauren Dam Reserves

18. Skyla Adams

19. Bree Spreadborough

20. Hannah Larsson

21. Ashleigh Werner Canberra Raiders NRLW No Changes Made 1. Apii Nicholls

2. Madison Bartlett

3. Cheyelle Robins-Reti

4. Mackenzie Wiki

5. Shakiah Tungai

6. Zahara Temara (c)

7. Ashleigh Quinlan

8. Tommaya Kelly-Sines

9. Chante Temara

10. Sophie Holyman

11. Monalisa Soliola

12. Hollie-Mae Dodd

13. Simaima Taufa Interchange

14. Emma Barnes

15. Grace Kemp

16. Kerehitina Matua

17. Sereana Naitokatoka Reserves

18. Relna Wuruki-Hosea

19. Jaida Faleono

20. Felice Quinlan

21. Georgia Willety

22. Alanna Dummett Back 1 - Brisbane Broncos vs Canberra Raiders 2 - North Queensland Cowboys vs Gold Coast Titans 3 - St George Illawarra Dragons vs Sydney Roosters 4 - Cronulla Sharks vs Newcastle Knights 5 - Wests Tigers vs Parramatta Eels Next