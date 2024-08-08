The NRLW 2024 competition will enter Round 3 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the competition.

Sydney Roosters vs Wests Tigers

1. Samantha Bremner

2. Jayme Fressard

3. Jessica Sergis

4. Jasmin Strange

5. Mia Wood

6. Isabelle Kelly (c)

7. Tarryn Aiken

8. Millie Elliott

9. Keeley Davis

10. Pani Hopoate

11. Otesa Pule

12. Olivia Kernick

13. Jocelyn Kelleher

Interchange

14. Aliyah Nasio

15. Samantha Economos

17. Mya Hill-Moana

21. Amber Hall Reserves

18. Tiana Davison

19. Taina Nalvidi

20. Shannon Rose

22. Imogen Hei

23. Eliza Lopamaua Wests Tigers NRLW No Changes Made 1. Botille Vette-Welsh (c)

2. Harmony Crichton

3. Leianne Tufuga

4. Rikeya Horne

5. Tess Staines

6. Pauline Piliae-Rasabale

7. Losana Lutu

8. Sarah Togatuki

9. Salma Nour

10. Christian Pio

11. Kezie Apps

12. Shaianne McGlone

13. Najvada George Interchange

14. Sophie Curtain

15. Tara Reinke

16. Natasha Penitani

17. Brooke Talataina Reserves

18. Jessica Kennedy

19. Rebecca Pollard

20. Tiana-Lee Thorne

21. Claudia Nielsen

