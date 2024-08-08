The NRLW 2024 competition will enter Round 3 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the competition.
Sydney Roosters vs Wests Tigers
No Changes Made
1. Samantha Bremner
2. Jayme Fressard
3. Jessica Sergis
4. Jasmin Strange
5. Mia Wood
6. Isabelle Kelly (c)
7. Tarryn Aiken
8. Millie Elliott
9. Keeley Davis
10. Pani Hopoate
11. Otesa Pule
12. Olivia Kernick
13. Jocelyn Kelleher
Interchange
14. Aliyah Nasio
15. Samantha Economos
17. Mya Hill-Moana
21. Amber Hall
Reserves
18. Tiana Davison
19. Taina Nalvidi
20. Shannon Rose
22. Imogen Hei
23. Eliza Lopamaua
No Changes Made
1. Botille Vette-Welsh (c)
2. Harmony Crichton
3. Leianne Tufuga
4. Rikeya Horne
5. Tess Staines
6. Pauline Piliae-Rasabale
7. Losana Lutu
8. Sarah Togatuki
9. Salma Nour
10. Christian Pio
11. Kezie Apps
12. Shaianne McGlone
13. Najvada George
Interchange
14. Sophie Curtain
15. Tara Reinke
16. Natasha Penitani
17. Brooke Talataina
Reserves
18. Jessica Kennedy
19. Rebecca Pollard
20. Tiana-Lee Thorne
21. Claudia Nielsen
22. Imogen Goban