The Sydney Roosters NRLW have confirmed that two members of their 2024 roster have been ruled out for the remainder of the season after picking up injuries in their trial match against the Cronulla Sharks.

After undergoing scans, it has been revealed that fullback Corban Baxter has ruptured her ACL and sustained a lateral meniscus tear, ruling her out for the remainder of the year.

It is understood that Baxter will be referred for an orthopaedic review this week to determine the next steps in her rehabilitation.

She will join teammate Shawden Burton on the sidelines who has also been ruled out for the remainder of the season after tearing her hamstring during the pre-season match.

“We are all really feeling for Corban. She is our vice captain and such a valuable asset to our playing group, so to have her miss the entire 2024 season is a really big loss,” said Roosters NRLW Head Coach John Strange.

“It's also disappointing news for 'Shawdy' (Burton). She has worked so hard to recover from the ACL injury that sidelined her mid-way through last year, so this new injury is really unlucky."

In more bad news for the Sydney Roosters NRLW, scans have confirmed that Brydie Parker will miss 6-8 weeks after sustaining a forearm fracture.

It is understood that the 30-year-old will see specialists later this week to plan her rehabilitation.

“Pleasingly for Brydie, we expect to see her back in the next six to eight weeks or so," Strange added.

“We will continue to do everything possible to ensure Corban, Shawden and Brydie are fully supported during their respective recoveries, and can return to playing as soon as possible."