The 2024 NRLW season begins in less than seven days from now, as 10 other teams look to dethrone the reigning back-to-back winners Newcastle Knights NRLW.

As the countdown begins to the opening kick-off on Thursday night between the Newcastle Knights NRLW and the Sydney Roosters NRLW, Zero Tackle previews every team ahead of this season, beginning with the Broncos and finishing with the Wests Tigers.

Every preview includes player movements, talking points and each team's roster.

First…the Brisbane Broncos NRLW!

After finishing fourth last season, the Broncos will be pushing to become title contenders this season after adding Queensland Origin squad members Keilee Joseph and Skyla Adams to their roster.

A massive inclusion, Joseph joins from the Sydney Roosters and the Australian representative has shown that she is one of the best lock forwards in the competition.

Aiming to finish higher than last season, the club has also added New Zealand Rugby 7s Olympian Stacey Waaka to their ranks.

However, they could be off to a slow start with star playmaker Gayle Broughton under an injury cloud after undergoing successful surgery on her back while Destiny Brill (calf) and Shenae Ciesiolka (thumb) may also be absent to begin the season due to respective injuries.

Player Movements

Additions: Skyla Adams, Keilee Joseph (Roosters), Bree Spreadborough, Stacey Waaka (Rugby Union)

Losses: Grace Griffin, Filomina Hanisi (Sharks), Toni Hunt, Narikah Orchard

Squad

Ali Brigginshaw, Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala, Ashleigh Werner, Bree Spreadborough, Brianna Clark, Chelsea Lenarduzzi, Destiny Brill, Gayle Broughton, Hannah Larsson, Hayley Maddick, Jada Ferguson, Jasmine Fogavini, Julia Robinson, Keilee Joseph, Lauren Dam, Lavinia Gould, Mariah Denman, Mele Hufanga, Romy Teitzel, Shenae Ciesiolka, Stacey Waaka, Skyla Adams, Tazmin Gray, Tafito Lafaele, Montana Hudson (dev.), Reegan Hicks (dev.), Shaylee Joseph (dev.)

Coach: Scott Prince

Player to Watch: Skyla Adams

A rising talent through various competitions in Queensland, all eyes will be on 2023 U19s QLD five-eighth representative Skyla Adams this season at Red Hill.

Born in New Zealand, Adams will be looking to continue her great year after being included in the Women's Origin squad for Queensland and could be given the reigns of the No.6 jersey if Gayle Broughton remains absent through injury.

Predicted Finish: 3rd