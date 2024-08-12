The Match Review Committee (MRC) has laid down the charges for the third round of the 2024 NRLW season, with five individuals being charged.

The MRC charged three players from Saturday's matches, while the two others were charged from matches on Sunday.

Gold Coast Titans NRLW playmaker Taliah Fuimaono and St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW forward Madison Mulhall are both facing one-week suspensions but will walk away with a warning if they accept an early guilty plea.

Fuimaono has been charged with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle, while Mulhall has been charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact.

Jayme Fressard (Sydney Roosters NRLW), Tiana Penitani (Cronulla Sharks NRLW) and Simaima Taufa (Canberra Raiders NRLW) have also been charged.

They are all facing a warning if they take an early guilty plea but this will be moved up to a one-game ban if they decide to contest the charge and are found guilty.