The Parramatta Eels NRLW have suffered a double injury blow with two players ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The club has confirmed that hooker Rueben Cherrington (syndesmosis) and forward Boss Kapua (knee) have both been ruled out for the season after sustaining injuries in the opening round.

The 20-year-old Cherrington will now undergo surgery, while Kapua's season has come to an end after scans confirmed that she has picked up a PCL injury.

Both players will join teammates Lindsay Tui (jaw), Mia Middleton (shoulder) and Pihuka Berryman-Duff (ankle) on the team's casualty ward.

At the moment, there is no return timeline for Tui, but the other two will make their returns in either Round 3 or Round 4.

