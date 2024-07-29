Brisbane Broncos NRLW forward Annetta-Claudia Nuuausala, who is facing a three-week ban for striking, has broken her silence on the wild brawl that occurred in the match against the Eels.

The New Zealand international could spend up to five weeks on the sidelines after being charged for striking opposing player Kennedy Cherrington and for a hip-drop tackle on Kennedy's younger sister Rueben.

Igniting a wild brawl that saw punches thrown, Nuuausala has taken a final swipe at her opponents stating that the incident was taken out of proportion.

She did not apologise for throwing a punch during the game which saw her sin-binned.

“Hi everyone, thank you for all the supportive messages and checking in over the last few days,” she wrote on social media, via The Daily Telegraph.

“Although there were a lot of really nice things being said, there were also a few disgusting ones too.

“I'm an aggressive footy player but im (sic) also human, and im (sic) going to make mistakes.

“What people saw Saturday arvo, was a desperate attempt at a tackle that went wrong. What people tend to forget is, we as footy players do not go out there to intentionally hurt anyone. I know I don't, anyway. What happened was blown way out of proportion.

“I am a strong family orientated person. I defend mine just like anyone else would. But I know the difference between an accident and when something is done on purpose.

“I don't flip out to please people. I don't use social media to gain likes or be liked. And I definitely do not use social media to get reassurance from people I don't know.

“In saying this, I am owning what I did as best as I can. Again, thank you family & friends for all the love and support! It's been tough … but I promise to get back to you in all due time.”