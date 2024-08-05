The Match Review Committee (MRC) has laid down the charges for the second round of the 2024 NRLW season, with four individuals being charged.

Headlined by Brisbane Broncos' Brianna Clark, she has been charged with a Grade 1 Shoulder Charged and is facing a 2-3 suspension due to it being her second and subsequent offence.

Clark will miss two weeks if she takes the early guilty plea but this could be upgraded to three matches if she is found guilty at the Judiciary.

Aliyah Nasio (Roosters) and Shaniah Power (Cowboys) were also charged from Sunday's matches but won't miss any games if they take the early guilty plea, which will let them off being suspended.

NSW Blues and Newcastle Knights NRLW superstar Jesse Southwell has also been charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contract charge and faces a warning if she accepts an early guilty plea but could be pushed to a one-game ban if she decides to contest and is unsuccessful in doing so.