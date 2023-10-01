The Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) have announced The Players' Dream Team for the 2023 NRLW season, which is voted by the players who competed or were a part of the NRLW season.

St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW fullback Teagan Berry headlines the team that surprisingly doesn't include the 2023 NRLW Dally M Medal winner in Tamika Upton from the Newcastle Knights NRLW.

Berry's selection, along with Sydney Roosters NRLW playmaker Tarryn Aiken, see the duo join an illustrious list that includes Millie Boyle, Destiny Brill and Amber Hall as the five players to have achieved selection in the Players' Deam Teams from the NRLW twice.

The team is represented by nine clubs, with the Parramatta Eels NRLW the only club with no selections into the team.

The Brisbane Broncos NRLW, Newcastle Knights NRLW, Sydney Roosters NRLW and Wests Tigers NRLW all feature two players each.

While the St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW, Cronulla Sharks NRLW, Gold Coast Titans NRLW, North Queensland Cowboys NRLW and Canberra Raiders NRLW are all represented by one player.

“On behalf of the RLPA, I would like to congratulate the 13 outstanding NRLW players who have been voted by their peers as the best of the best in the 2023 season," CEO of the RLPA Clint Newton said.

“The 13 players in the Dream Team have come from a competition with more players than ever before, and the honour of being selected proves their incredible skill, determination and commitment. The fans of NRLW have been treated to extraordinary individual high-performance standards through 2023.

“The players continue to prove so much to us on and off the field about them as wonderful players and impressive people. Their displays of talent and sportsmanship are a credit to this current NRLW playing group, of which this group of 13 players is a testament to.

“The Players' Awards symbolise the convergence of fierce rivalries tempered by mutual respect. While players engage in intense battles on the field, they share a profound and authentic admiration for one another. They recognise, as do we, that rugby league is the most demanding sport on the planet, a reality they confront every single day.”

The 2023 Players' Dream Team for the NRLW competition is:

Fullback: Teagan Berry

Wingers: Jakiya Whitfeld & Annessa Biddle

Centres: Mele Hufanga & Shanice Parker

Five-Eighth: Tarryn Aiken

Halfback: Ali Brigginshaw

Props: Shannon Mato & Sarah Togatuki

Hooker: Emma Manzelmann

Second Rowers: Yasmin Clydsdale & Otesa Pule

Lock: Simaima Taufa