The NRL's ten fastest players have been announced and it will come as no surprise that Josh Addo-Carr is on top.

'The Foxx' has retained his title, narrowly edging out a challenge from Manly's Jason Saab, who had something of a breakout year himself.

Saab had a wonderful season on the wing for the Sea Eagles, regularly finding himself in open space on the end of Tom Trbojevic magic.

For the third straight year, Addo-Carr has held the crown, this season clocking in at 38.1 km/h. Unlike previous years however, this season was a much tighter affair.

Saab registering 38.0 km/h almost caused an upset, with previous runner-up Xavier Coates rounding out the top three.

The rest of the top eight players were all recorded as outside backs or fullbacks. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, noted for his pace after an Origin debut this year, finished in the top five alongside English rookie Dominic Young.

Brisbane duo Selwyn Cobbo and Herbie Farnworth were also included, as was Warrior Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

It was Canterbury forward Jack Hetherington who drew the most surprise though, alongside Mitchell Moses rounding out the top ten.

They finished ahead of speedsters like Matt Dufty and Alex Johnston, who most NRL fans would equate with a list like this ahead of players like Moses and Hetherington.

The top 10 fastest players in the NRL for 2021 (per NRL Twitter):