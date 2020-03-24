The NRL has revealed that September 1 is the point of no return.

If the competition does not return by this date, the 2020 campaign will be cancelled, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The report states that it was discussed at an an impromptu meeting with all 16 clubs on Tuesday morning, with early June seen as the earliest the competition can return.

Other return dates identified were June, July, August with the possibility of playing through Christmas.

Unlike the AFL, the NRL has refused to put a time frame on when their competition could return by, but early June is seen as a best-case scenario.

Other options for the game include splitting the competition into two conferences and moving the State of Origin series to the end of the year.

Clubs are set to face significant hardship over the coming months, including major cuts, pay reductions and the fight for survival.

Clubs were assured at the Tuesday meeting by the governing body that they will receive their monthly grant next week, which entitles each club to $1.25 million.

“I can’t see every club surviving,” Phil Gould told Nine’s 100% Footy on Monday night. “If this competition doesn’t get back on the field this year, and there is no broadcast income coming into the game, I don’t know how clubs are going to survive.