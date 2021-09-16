The NRL have decided to restructure the Dally M Medal awards into two different nights, held a week from each other.

The first awards night will be held on Monday night which will include awards such as try of the year and tackle of the year. The NRL are using the two-part awards in an attempt to build more hype and excitement for the Dally M award announcement, taking place a week after on the 27th of September.

It's said the event will be "made for TV."

With the NRL having to move to Brisbane for the majority of the 2021 season, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo believes in times like this it's important for the competition to think differently and not just stick with tradition.

"The Dally M Awards showcase the exceptional performances of the season and this year we can celebrate the achievements of our players and officials across two events," he said.

"With the entire competition relocated to Queensland in 2021, it was important to think differently for our awards this year.

"We have a new format and the first ever Dally M event in Queensland, ahead of the first ever grand final in Brisbane.

"The new format will allow some players and guests in Brisbane to experience the gala evening in person while Fox Sports will ensure a state-of-the art experience for players and officials who have returned home."

The second event which will be held on the 27th of September will play host to awards such as the Dally M Medal, the Dally M Team of the Year, Coach, Captain and Rookie of the Year. With its major success last year the second awards event will also name a 1-13 Dally M Team of the Year.

However, it's fair to say 2021 has given Queensland plenty of rugby league. Not only were all three Origin games played in the 'Sunshine State, they also had NRL Magic round along with the majority of the season.

While players such as Nathan Cleary and Tommy "Turbo" Trbojevic are hot favourites for the most prestigious award in the NRL, other underdog contenders such as South Sydney's Cody Walker and Penrith's James Fisher-Harris are also in the hunt for the prize.