The NRL is imploring South Sydney Rabbitohs and Cronulla Sharks fans to take public transport to Saturday’s sudden-death semi-final at Allianz Stadium in the hopes of avoiding a massive traffic jam, thanks to an overlap with the AFL Final taking place at the adjoining SCG.

Over 80,000 fans are expected to attend the Moore Park precinct for the NRL and AFL finals, with the Sydney Swans and Collingwood playing a Preliminary Final at 4.45.

The NRL has already delayed kick-off between the Sharks and Souths, pushing it back to 8pm – about 15 minutes after the AFL is expected to finish. This means 45,000 will spill out of the cricket ground as the last NRL fans take their places, provided everything goes smoothly.

But the situation has been further complicated by the news that up to 1000 of the already limited parking spots in the area will also be unavailable due to a combination of rain and government legislation.

A host of former parking spots on the grass fields opposite the precinct have been closed since March under the Greater Sydney Parklands Trust Act 2022. It's believed the space could accommodate up to 600 vehicles.

And a further 300 spots have been lost by the closure of the Lower Kippax section of the precinct as well due to damage caused by recent wet weather.

With parking at a premium in the precinct and delays likely to be created, NRL Chief Andrew Abdo has urged rugby league fans to utilise the free light rail and bus access that comes with each ticket.

“We’re also putting on 20 buses to come from the Shire and we want fans to have a great time,” Abdo told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We’re working hard with Venues NSW to ensure it’s as smooth as possible when they arrive at this fantastic facility and precinct.

“We think it’s a great opportunity for fans to get here early and soak up the atmosphere in and around the stadium.”

“It’s very simple for us, we want the most amount of fans we can inside the stadium.”