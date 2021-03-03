The NRL could introduce a trade window as early as 2022, reports The Sydney Morning Herald’s Adrian Proszenko.

The current model allows players to move clubs around the clock and break from their contracts before they expire.

It is believed that player agents have used phantom offers to drive up their clients’ value.

Proszenko reports that a a “contracting model working group” has been formed and will reportedly meet as soon as next week to discuss the current player movement system.

The introduction of two trade windows will reportedly be on the agenda – one mid-season and one at the end of the campaign.

The group is made up of NRL chief financial officer Richard Gardham, Wests Tigers general manager of football Adam Hartigan, Panthers high performance manager Matt Cameron and Rugby League Players Association executives Tim Lythe and Tom Symonds.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo and ARLC chairman Peter V’landys told all 16 clubs last Friday during the league’s annual general meeting phone hook up that a shake up of the contracting system was a “top priority”.

And while it is believed that changes to the player movement model could not be made until the the new collective bargaining agreement is reached in 2023, the players’ union is open to changes from next season if there is a satisfactory system.

Cameron was an advocate of refining the model to eliminate rumour and innuendo and create more transparency.

“I think if it is more defined, it would make those negotiations a bit easier in my opinion,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald..

“You need to have the clearly defined windows in which to operate to stop people doing silly things during the year. It would make it very transparent, that’s what people are looking for.

“You would have to land on an equitable system before you do anything else. If they came up with an equitable system, I couldn’t see why you wouldn’t want to bring it in as soon as you could.”