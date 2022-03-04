More and more in today's modern NRL tipping competitions, fans are on the lookout for something different to the standard.

TOPTIPPERS has now arrived on the scene to provide just that - a tipping competition with a difference - ahead of the 2022 NRL season.

Instead of simply being able to tip the favourites and walk away with the victory, bragging rights and anything else on the line at the end of the year, players will feel like they are never out of the running with TOPTIPPERS thanks to the bonus points system in place.

The platform - one of Australia's newest when it comes to sports tipping - has five different bonus scoring methods.

Those methods include the traditional double points round, but also bring a triple points round to the competition.

These are both picked by the player ahead of the round, with strategy coming into the picture as players attempt to keep maximum point-scoring opportunities for the most confident weeks throughout the competition.

The other three methods are far less traditional, but nonetheless, exceptionally exciting.

The heater bonus allows players who have tipped four games in a row correctly to then score double points on each further correct tip until they get one wrong. This has the ability to pool between weeks, meaning you could tip the final four games one week and start the next with double points on the line for each game until one is tipped wrong.

The smugtip bonus will see players who tip a game correctly when everyone else in the competition tips incorrectly earn double points. Think the Tigers can beat the Storm come Round 1? Well, why don't you put your money where your mouth is and chase double points?

The footy finals frenzy is the final difference in scoring to what might be termed as "traditional" tipping competitions, with every game during the finals series being worth double points.

Bonuses multiply on themselves during the regular season, meaning if you had had a double bonus week along with a heater bonus at the same time, you would be receiving points at a rapid rate, meaning it's simply impossible to ever be out of the chance to win the tipping competition on TOPTIPPERS.

