The Sydney Roosters have been forced to cancel training after both Fletcher Baker and Brad Abbey were deemed to have visited locations which have since been deemed COVID hotspots by the New South Wales government.

Both Abbey and Baker will now have to spend 14 days in isolation after visiting separate locations.

According to a Roosters statement, Baker visited a Sydney supermarket which has been named a hot spot, while Abbey's apartment building registered a positive COVID case.

"Roosters training was cancelled today after Fletcher Baker was deemed a close contact after purchasing groceries at a Sydney supermarket which has since been named a hot spot," the club said.

"Baker has undergone a COVID-19 test and returned a negative result, and is currently adhering to the mandatory 14-day self-isolation.

"Brad Abbey is currently in isolation and awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test after the apartment building in which he is currently residing recorded a COVID-19 case. He is awaiting further advice from NSW Health.

"Pending the return of a negative result for Abbey tomorrow, the Roosters will resume training."

It's understood Baker has had no contact with any member of the Roosters' squad since playing on Friday night, meaning it's only Abbey's test which will prevent the Roosters from returning to training.

In a piece of significantly better news for the Roosters and NRL following a weekend of mayhem at the St George Illawarra Dragons, neither player broke New South Wales health or NRL Level 4 COVID protocols.

"These players have been notified by NSW Health that they are considered a close contact of a confirmed COVID-transmission. There has been no breach of the NSW Health order or the NRL Apollo protocol by either player," reads the statement.

Both players are awaiting results and guidelines from both New South Wales health and the NRL over the next steps.

The Roosters are next due to play this Saturday night against the Canterbury Bulldogs.