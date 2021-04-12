LATRELL MITCHELL

Fullback Rabbitohs ROUND 5 STATS 2

Tries 1

Try Assists 11

Tackle Breaks

Set up a try for Alex Johnston in the first half before turning it on in the second half with a try of his own in the 50th minute before crossing for a double with five minutes to go.

BRETT MORRIS

Wing Roosters ROUND 5 STATS 2

Tries 125

All Run Metres 13

Tackles Made

Added to his incredible try-scoring tally for the season with another double.

PATRICK HERBERT

Centre Titans ROUND 5 STATS 2

Tries 1

Line Breaks 132

All Run Metres

Scored two tries and was credited with a try save as the former Warrior finds himself at home on the Gold Coast.

ZAC LOMAX

Centre Dragons ROUND 5 STATS 120

All Run Metres 1

Tackle Breaks

Was exceptional defensively, completing 25 tackles. In terms of attacking play, the 21-year-old ran for 120 metres with ball-in-hand and kicked five goals from as many attempts.

BRIAN TO'O

Wing Panthers ROUND 5 STATS 254

All Run Metres 1

Tackles Made 1

Line Breaks

Topped the contest with metres gained (254) and tackle-breaks (6).

JAROME LUAI

Five-Eighth Panthers ROUND 5 STATS 1

Try Assists 1

Tries 110

Kick Metres

Man of the Match against Canberra but somehow failed to pick up a single Dally M vote. Scored a try and set up another in Penrith’s 20-point victory.

SAM WALKER

Halfback Roosters ROUND 5 STATS 3

Try Assists 1

Tries 168

Kick Metres

The 18-year-old has hit the ground running following his impressive NRL debut last week. Set up three tries and scored one of his own in the Roosters’ come from behind victory against Cronulla.

CHRISTIAN WELCH

Prop Storm ROUND 5 STATS 168

All Run Metres 1

Tries 2

Tackle Breaks

Scored a try, completed 26 tackles (0 misses) and ran for over 150 metres with ball-in-hand.

HARRY GRANT

Hooker Storm ROUND 5 STATS 38

Tackles Made 1

LB Assists 1

Try Assists

Returned from injury with immediate impact. Set up a try and completed 38 tackles in his 50-minute stint.

J. WAEREA-HARGREAVES

Prop Roosters ROUND 5 STATS 219

All Run Metres 1

Offloads 17

Hitups

Starting from the bench, Waerea-Hargreaves was the best forward on the field in his 40-minute performance. Ran for 217 metres and completed 26 tackles.

ISAIAH PAPALI'I

Second-Row Eels ROUND 5 STATS 42

Tackles Made 1

Tries 6

Tackle Breaks

On the wrong side of the scoreboard but was one of the best on field. Scored a try, completed 42 tackles and ran for 141 run metres.

DAVID FIFITA

Second-Row Titans ROUND 5 STATS 26

Tackles Made 3

Tries 8

Tackle Breaks

Scored a hattrick of tries against a tiring Newcastle pack. Finished the contest with eight tackle breaks, two offloads and 168 running metres.

TYRONE PEACHEY

Lock Titans ROUND 5 STATS 1

Offloads 1

Try Assists 22

Tackles Made

Set up a try, broke five tackles breaks and recorded an offload on his way to 192 run metres.

Interchange:

14. Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm)

15. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

16. Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers)

17. AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans)