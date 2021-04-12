LISMORE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 27: Patrick Herbert of the Titans gestures during the NRL Trial Match between the Gold Coast Titans and the New Zealand Warriors at Oaks Oval on February 27, 2021 in Lismore, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

LATRELL MITCHELL
Fullback
Rabbitohs
ROUND 5 STATS
2
Tries
1
Try Assists
11
Tackle Breaks

Set up a try for Alex Johnston in the first half before turning it on in the second half with a try of his own in the 50th minute before crossing for a double with five minutes to go.

BRETT MORRIS
Wing
Roosters
ROUND 5 STATS
2
Tries
125
All Run Metres
13
Tackles Made

Added to his incredible try-scoring tally for the season with another double.

PATRICK HERBERT
Centre
Titans
ROUND 5 STATS
2
Tries
1
Line Breaks
132
All Run Metres

Scored two tries and was credited with a try save as the former Warrior finds himself at home on the Gold Coast.

ZAC LOMAX
Centre
Dragons
ROUND 5 STATS
120
All Run Metres
1
Tackle Breaks

Was exceptional defensively, completing 25 tackles. In terms of attacking play, the 21-year-old ran for 120 metres with ball-in-hand and kicked five goals from as many attempts.

BRIAN TO'O
Wing
Panthers
ROUND 5 STATS
254
All Run Metres
1
Tackles Made
1
Line Breaks

Topped the contest with metres gained (254) and tackle-breaks (6).

JAROME LUAI
Five-Eighth
Panthers
ROUND 5 STATS
1
Try Assists
1
Tries
110
Kick Metres

Man of the Match against Canberra but somehow failed to pick up a single Dally M vote. Scored a try and set up another in Penrith’s 20-point victory.

SAM WALKER
Halfback
Roosters
ROUND 5 STATS
3
Try Assists
1
Tries
168
Kick Metres

The 18-year-old has hit the ground running following his impressive NRL debut last week. Set up three tries and scored one of his own in the Roosters’ come from behind victory against Cronulla.

CHRISTIAN WELCH
Prop
Storm
ROUND 5 STATS
168
All Run Metres
1
Tries
2
Tackle Breaks

Scored a try, completed 26 tackles (0 misses) and ran for over 150 metres with ball-in-hand.

HARRY GRANT
Hooker
Storm
ROUND 5 STATS
38
Tackles Made
1
LB Assists
1
Try Assists

Returned from injury with immediate impact. Set up a try and completed 38 tackles in his 50-minute stint.

J. WAEREA-HARGREAVES
Prop
Roosters
ROUND 5 STATS
219
All Run Metres
1
Offloads
17
Hitups

Starting from the bench, Waerea-Hargreaves was the best forward on the field in his 40-minute performance. Ran for 217 metres and completed 26 tackles.

ISAIAH PAPALI'I
Second-Row
Eels
ROUND 5 STATS
42
Tackles Made
1
Tries
6
Tackle Breaks

On the wrong side of the scoreboard but was one of the best on field. Scored a try, completed 42 tackles and ran for 141 run metres.

DAVID FIFITA
Second-Row
Titans
ROUND 5 STATS
26
Tackles Made
3
Tries
8
Tackle Breaks

Scored a hattrick of tries against a tiring Newcastle pack. Finished the contest with eight tackle breaks, two offloads and 168 running metres.

TYRONE PEACHEY
Lock
Titans
ROUND 5 STATS
1
Offloads
1
Try Assists
22
Tackles Made

Set up a try, broke five tackles breaks and recorded an offload on his way to 192 run metres.

Interchange: 

14. Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm

15. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles) 

16. Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers

17. AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans

1 COMMENT

  1. Papenhuyzen on the bench??? what a waste of space this article is every week, its as bad as the Dally M judges.