Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
Set up a try for Alex Johnston in the first half before turning it on in the second half with a try of his own in the 50th minute before crossing for a double with five minutes to go.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Added to his incredible try-scoring tally for the season with another double.
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
Scored two tries and was credited with a try save as the former Warrior finds himself at home on the Gold Coast.
Centre
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Was exceptional defensively, completing 25 tackles. In terms of attacking play, the 21-year-old ran for 120 metres with ball-in-hand and kicked five goals from as many attempts.
Wing
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Line Breaks
Topped the contest with metres gained (254) and tackle-breaks (6).
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Man of the Match against Canberra but somehow failed to pick up a single Dally M vote. Scored a try and set up another in Penrith’s 20-point victory.
Halfback
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
The 18-year-old has hit the ground running following his impressive NRL debut last week. Set up three tries and scored one of his own in the Roosters’ come from behind victory against Cronulla.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored a try, completed 26 tackles (0 misses) and ran for over 150 metres with ball-in-hand.
Hooker
Tackles Made
LB Assists
Try Assists
Returned from injury with immediate impact. Set up a try and completed 38 tackles in his 50-minute stint.
Prop
All Run Metres
Offloads
Hitups
Starting from the bench, Waerea-Hargreaves was the best forward on the field in his 40-minute performance. Ran for 217 metres and completed 26 tackles.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
On the wrong side of the scoreboard but was one of the best on field. Scored a try, completed 42 tackles and ran for 141 run metres.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored a hattrick of tries against a tiring Newcastle pack. Finished the contest with eight tackle breaks, two offloads and 168 running metres.
Lock
Offloads
Try Assists
Tackles Made
Set up a try, broke five tackles breaks and recorded an offload on his way to 192 run metres.
Interchange:
14. Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm)
15. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)
16. Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers)
17. AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans)
Papenhuyzen on the bench??? what a waste of space this article is every week, its as bad as the Dally M judges.