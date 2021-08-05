Round 20 is in the books. Here is our NRL team of the week.

1. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

Continues his rich vein of form, putting on a clinic against Cronulla which included three tries, three try assists, 15 tackle busts and 227 metres.

TOM TRBOJEVIC

Fullback Sea Eagles ROUND 20 STATS 3

Tries 3

Try Assists 15

Tackle Breaks

2. Enari Tuala (Newcastle Knights)

Showed the best glimpse of his potential yet with a hattrick of tries.

ENARI TUALA

Wing Knights ROUND 20 STATS 3

Tries 140

All Run Metres 1

Tackles Made

3. Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

Scored two tries in a dominant display on the right edge for Brisbane.

KOTONI STAGGS

Centre Broncos ROUND 20 STATS 1

LB Assists 2

Tries 2

Line Breaks

4. Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights)

Forming a lethal combination with Ponga and Tuala. Scored a try, set up another and recorded two line-break assists.

BRADMAN BEST

Centre Knights ROUND 20 STATS 1

Try Assists 2

LB Assists 1

Tries

5. Dean Ieremia (Melbourne Storm)

Scored three tries against Penrith during the 2020 NRL grand final rematch against Penrith over the weekend.

DEAN IEREMIA

Wing Storm ROUND 20 STATS 3

Tries 85

All Run Metres 11

Tackles Made

6. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Set up three tries and scored one himself.

CODY WALKER

Five-Eighth Rabbitohs ROUND 20 STATS 3

Try Assists 1

Tries 108

Kick Metres

7. Adam Reynolds (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Was just as dominant as his halves partner, scoring a try and assisting in two others.

ADAM REYNOLDS

Halfback Rabbitohs ROUND 20 STATS 2

Try Assists 1

Tries 296

Kick Metres

8. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Completed 31 tackles and ran for 172 metres with ball in hand.

PAYNE HAAS

Prop Broncos ROUND 20 STATS 172

All Run Metres 3

Tackle Breaks 1

Offloads

9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

Returned to the Melbourne Storm outfit after a short injury layoff, scoring a try and recording two line breaks.

HARRY GRANT

Hooker Storm ROUND 20 STATS 37

Tackles Made 1

Tries 106

All Run Metres

10. Thomas Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Ran for over 200 running metres and completed 22 tackles.

THOMAS BURGESS

Prop Rabbitohs ROUND 20 STATS 202

All Run Metres 4

Tackle Breaks 1

Offloads

11. Jordan Riki (Brisbane Broncos)

Terrorised the Cowboys on the fringes, completing five tackle breaks and two line break assists. Was just as good defensively, completed 46 tackles.

12. Euan Aitken (New Zealand Warriors)

Has found himself at home in his new position of the back-row, scoring two tries.

EUAN AITKEN

Centre Warriors ROUND 20 STATS 2

Tries 1

Line Breaks 163

All Run Metres

13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

Scored a try, ran for 165 metres with ball in hand and completed 27 tackles.

TINO FA'ASUAMALEAUI

Lock Titans ROUND 20 STATS 1

Tries 27

Tackles Made 3

Tackle Breaks

Interchange:

14. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

15. Martin Taupau (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

16. Jesse Bromwich (Melbourne Storm)

17. Reuben Garrick (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)