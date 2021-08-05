Round 20 is in the books. Here is our NRL team of the week.
1. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)
Continues his rich vein of form, putting on a clinic against Cronulla which included three tries, three try assists, 15 tackle busts and 227 metres.
Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
2. Enari Tuala (Newcastle Knights)
Showed the best glimpse of his potential yet with a hattrick of tries.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
3. Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)
Scored two tries in a dominant display on the right edge for Brisbane.
Centre
LB Assists
Tries
Line Breaks
4. Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights)
Forming a lethal combination with Ponga and Tuala. Scored a try, set up another and recorded two line-break assists.
Centre
Try Assists
LB Assists
Tries
5. Dean Ieremia (Melbourne Storm)
Scored three tries against Penrith during the 2020 NRL grand final rematch against Penrith over the weekend.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
6. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Set up three tries and scored one himself.
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
7. Adam Reynolds (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Was just as dominant as his halves partner, scoring a try and assisting in two others.
Halfback
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
8. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)
Completed 31 tackles and ran for 172 metres with ball in hand.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Offloads
9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)
Returned to the Melbourne Storm outfit after a short injury layoff, scoring a try and recording two line breaks.
Hooker
Tackles Made
Tries
All Run Metres
10. Thomas Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Ran for over 200 running metres and completed 22 tackles.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Offloads
11. Jordan Riki (Brisbane Broncos)
Terrorised the Cowboys on the fringes, completing five tackle breaks and two line break assists. Was just as good defensively, completed 46 tackles.
12. Euan Aitken (New Zealand Warriors)
Has found himself at home in his new position of the back-row, scoring two tries.
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)
Scored a try, ran for 165 metres with ball in hand and completed 27 tackles.
Lock
Tries
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
Interchange:
14. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)
15. Martin Taupau (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)
16. Jesse Bromwich (Melbourne Storm)
17. Reuben Garrick (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)