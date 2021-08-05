MUDGEE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 17: Tom Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles scores a try during the round six NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Gold Coast Titans at Glen Willow Sporting Complex, on April 17, 2021, in Mudgee, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Round 20 is in the books. Here is our NRL team of the week.

1. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles

Continues his rich vein of form, putting on a clinic against Cronulla which included three tries, three try assists, 15 tackle busts and 227 metres.

TOM TRBOJEVIC
Fullback
Sea Eagles
ROUND 20 STATS
3
Tries
3
Try Assists
15
Tackle Breaks

2. Enari Tuala (Newcastle Knights)

Showed the best glimpse of his potential yet with a hattrick of tries.

ENARI TUALA
Wing
Knights
ROUND 20 STATS
3
Tries
140
All Run Metres
1
Tackles Made

3. Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos

Scored two tries in a dominant display on the right edge for Brisbane.

KOTONI STAGGS
Centre
Broncos
ROUND 20 STATS
1
LB Assists
2
Tries
2
Line Breaks

4. Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights

Forming a lethal combination with Ponga and Tuala. Scored a try, set up another and recorded two line-break assists.

BRADMAN BEST
Centre
Knights
ROUND 20 STATS
1
Try Assists
2
LB Assists
1
Tries

5. Dean Ieremia (Melbourne Storm)

Scored three tries against Penrith during the 2020 NRL grand final rematch against Penrith over the weekend.

DEAN IEREMIA
Wing
Storm
ROUND 20 STATS
3
Tries
85
All Run Metres
11
Tackles Made

6. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Set up three tries and scored one himself.

CODY WALKER
Five-Eighth
Rabbitohs
ROUND 20 STATS
3
Try Assists
1
Tries
108
Kick Metres

7. Adam Reynolds (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Was just as dominant as his halves partner, scoring a try and assisting in two others.

ADAM REYNOLDS
Halfback
Rabbitohs
ROUND 20 STATS
2
Try Assists
1
Tries
296
Kick Metres

8. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos

Completed 31 tackles and ran for 172 metres with ball in hand.

PAYNE HAAS
Prop
Broncos
ROUND 20 STATS
172
All Run Metres
3
Tackle Breaks
1
Offloads

9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

Returned to the Melbourne Storm outfit after a short injury layoff, scoring a try and recording two line breaks.

HARRY GRANT
Hooker
Storm
ROUND 20 STATS
37
Tackles Made
1
Tries
106
All Run Metres

10. Thomas Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs

Ran for over 200 running metres and completed 22 tackles.

THOMAS BURGESS
Prop
Rabbitohs
ROUND 20 STATS
202
All Run Metres
4
Tackle Breaks
1
Offloads

11. Jordan Riki (Brisbane Broncos

Terrorised the Cowboys on the fringes, completing five tackle breaks and two line break assists. Was just as good defensively, completed 46 tackles.

12. Euan Aitken (New Zealand Warriors)

Has found himself at home in his new position of the back-row, scoring two tries.

EUAN AITKEN
Centre
Warriors
ROUND 20 STATS
2
Tries
1
Line Breaks
163
All Run Metres

13.  Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans

Scored a try, ran for 165 metres with ball in hand and completed 27 tackles.

TINO FA'ASUAMALEAUI
Lock
Titans
ROUND 20 STATS
1
Tries
27
Tackles Made
3
Tackle Breaks

Interchange:

14. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

15. Martin Taupau (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles) 

16. Jesse Bromwich (Melbourne Storm

17. Reuben Garrick (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles) 