SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES - MAY 27: David Nofoaluma of the Tigers celebrates victory during the round 12 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Canterbury Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium on May 27, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
KALYN PONGA
Fullback
Knights
ROUND 17 STATS
3
Tries
15
Tackle Breaks
222
All Run Metres

Scored the first hat trick of his NRL career as he led his side to a 28-point victory over the Cronulla Sharks in a Man of the Match performance.

DAVID NOFOALUMA
Wing
Wests Tigers
ROUND 17 STATS
3
Tries
164
All Run Metres
2
Tackles Made

Scored three tries and broke 10 tackles as his side pulled out one of the bigger comebacks in recent seasons to beat Manly on the bell.

ADAM DOUEIHI
Centre
Wests Tigers
ROUND 17 STATS
2
Tries
1
Line Breaks
99
All Run Metres

Another player who contributed to Wests comeback with a try double and five goals.

BEAU FERMOR
Centre
Titans
ROUND 17 STATS
1
Tries
1
Line Breaks
138
All Run Metres

The back-rower turned centre has hit his straps in recent weeks. Scored a try, ran for 138 metres with the ball in hand and had a 100% effective tackle rate against Canterbury.

BLAKE FERGUSON
Wing
Eels
ROUND 17 STATS
1
Tries
203
All Run Metres
7
Tackles Made

Scored his first try of the season, breaking a fifteen game drought. Also added 203 run metres and three offloads to his performance.

CAMERON MUNSTER
Five-Eighth
Storm
ROUND 17 STATS
1
Tries
325
Kick Metres
1
Line Breaks

Scored a try and completed 26 tackles against South Sydney as his return to the side in recent weeks has added another level of direction to the Melbourne side.

JAMAL FOGARTY
Halfback
Titans
ROUND 17 STATS
1
Try Assists
1
Tries
467
Kick Metres

Scored a try and set up another in his sides 4-point victory over the Bulldogs.

PAYNE HAAS
Prop
Broncos
ROUND 17 STATS
180
All Run Metres
5
Tackle Breaks
17
Hitups

The best on the field in a losing team. Completed over 60 tackles, broke five of the oppositions attempts’ and ran for 180 metres with ball in hand.

KURT MANN
Hooker
Knights
ROUND 17 STATS
44
Tackles Made
2
LB Assists
2
Try Assists

Is growing into the dummy-half role more and more as each week passes. Set up two tries and completed 44 tackles against Cronulla.

FRANCIS MOLO
Prop
Cowboys
ROUND 17 STATS
121
All Run Metres
1
Tries
2
Tackle Breaks

Scored a try, completed over 20 tackles, recorded two offloads and ran for 121 metres in his 40-minute stint.

TOHU HARRIS
Second-Row
Warriors
ROUND 17 STATS
47
Tackles Made
3
Tackle Breaks
176
All Run Metres

One of the games most consistent forwards continues to produce huge numbers. Against Parramatta, Harris carted the ball forward for 176 metres, completed 47 tackles and produced three tackle-breaks.

RYAN MATTERSON
Second-Row
Eels
ROUND 17 STATS
43
Tackles Made
4
Tackle Breaks
158
All Run Metres

Completed 43 tackles and ran for over 150 metres with the ball in hand against the Warriors.

TINO FA'ASUAMALEAUI
Lock
Storm
ROUND 17 STATS
1
Tries
40
Tackles Made
2
Tackle Breaks

In just 45 minutes on the football field, Fa’asuamaleaui produced a try, completed 40 tackles and ran for over 100 metres with ball in hand.

Interchange

  1. Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)
  2. Cameron Smith (Melbourne Storm)
  3. Siosiua Taukeiaho (Sydney Roosters)
  4. David Klemmer (Newcastle Knights)