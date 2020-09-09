KALYN PONGA

Fullback Knights ROUND 17 STATS 3

Tries 15

Tackle Breaks 222

All Run Metres

Scored the first hat trick of his NRL career as he led his side to a 28-point victory over the Cronulla Sharks in a Man of the Match performance.

DAVID NOFOALUMA

Wing Wests Tigers ROUND 17 STATS 3

Tries 164

All Run Metres 2

Tackles Made

Scored three tries and broke 10 tackles as his side pulled out one of the bigger comebacks in recent seasons to beat Manly on the bell.

ADAM DOUEIHI

Centre Wests Tigers ROUND 17 STATS 2

Tries 1

Line Breaks 99

All Run Metres

Another player who contributed to Wests comeback with a try double and five goals.

BEAU FERMOR

Centre Titans ROUND 17 STATS 1

Tries 1

Line Breaks 138

All Run Metres

The back-rower turned centre has hit his straps in recent weeks. Scored a try, ran for 138 metres with the ball in hand and had a 100% effective tackle rate against Canterbury.

BLAKE FERGUSON

Wing Eels ROUND 17 STATS 1

Tries 203

All Run Metres 7

Tackles Made

Scored his first try of the season, breaking a fifteen game drought. Also added 203 run metres and three offloads to his performance.

CAMERON MUNSTER

Five-Eighth Storm ROUND 17 STATS 1

Tries 325

Kick Metres 1

Line Breaks

Scored a try and completed 26 tackles against South Sydney as his return to the side in recent weeks has added another level of direction to the Melbourne side.

JAMAL FOGARTY

Halfback Titans ROUND 17 STATS 1

Try Assists 1

Tries 467

Kick Metres

Scored a try and set up another in his sides 4-point victory over the Bulldogs.

PAYNE HAAS

Prop Broncos ROUND 17 STATS 180

All Run Metres 5

Tackle Breaks 17

Hitups

The best on the field in a losing team. Completed over 60 tackles, broke five of the oppositions attempts’ and ran for 180 metres with ball in hand.

KURT MANN

Hooker Knights ROUND 17 STATS 44

Tackles Made 2

LB Assists 2

Try Assists

Is growing into the dummy-half role more and more as each week passes. Set up two tries and completed 44 tackles against Cronulla.

FRANCIS MOLO

Prop Cowboys ROUND 17 STATS 121

All Run Metres 1

Tries 2

Tackle Breaks

Scored a try, completed over 20 tackles, recorded two offloads and ran for 121 metres in his 40-minute stint.

TOHU HARRIS

Second-Row Warriors ROUND 17 STATS 47

Tackles Made 3

Tackle Breaks 176

All Run Metres

One of the games most consistent forwards continues to produce huge numbers. Against Parramatta, Harris carted the ball forward for 176 metres, completed 47 tackles and produced three tackle-breaks.

RYAN MATTERSON

Second-Row Eels ROUND 17 STATS 43

Tackles Made 4

Tackle Breaks 158

All Run Metres

Completed 43 tackles and ran for over 150 metres with the ball in hand against the Warriors.

TINO FA'ASUAMALEAUI

Lock Storm ROUND 17 STATS 1

Tries 40

Tackles Made 2

Tackle Breaks

In just 45 minutes on the football field, Fa’asuamaleaui produced a try, completed 40 tackles and ran for over 100 metres with ball in hand.

