Fullback
Tries
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Scored the first hat trick of his NRL career as he led his side to a 28-point victory over the Cronulla Sharks in a Man of the Match performance.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Scored three tries and broke 10 tackles as his side pulled out one of the bigger comebacks in recent seasons to beat Manly on the bell.
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
Another player who contributed to Wests comeback with a try double and five goals.
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
The back-rower turned centre has hit his straps in recent weeks. Scored a try, ran for 138 metres with the ball in hand and had a 100% effective tackle rate against Canterbury.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Scored his first try of the season, breaking a fifteen game drought. Also added 203 run metres and three offloads to his performance.
Five-Eighth
Tries
Kick Metres
Line Breaks
Scored a try and completed 26 tackles against South Sydney as his return to the side in recent weeks has added another level of direction to the Melbourne side.
Halfback
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Scored a try and set up another in his sides 4-point victory over the Bulldogs.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Hitups
The best on the field in a losing team. Completed over 60 tackles, broke five of the oppositions attempts’ and ran for 180 metres with ball in hand.
Hooker
Tackles Made
LB Assists
Try Assists
Is growing into the dummy-half role more and more as each week passes. Set up two tries and completed 44 tackles against Cronulla.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored a try, completed over 20 tackles, recorded two offloads and ran for 121 metres in his 40-minute stint.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
One of the games most consistent forwards continues to produce huge numbers. Against Parramatta, Harris carted the ball forward for 176 metres, completed 47 tackles and produced three tackle-breaks.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Completed 43 tackles and ran for over 150 metres with the ball in hand against the Warriors.
Lock
Tries
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
In just 45 minutes on the football field, Fa’asuamaleaui produced a try, completed 40 tackles and ran for over 100 metres with ball in hand.
Interchange
- Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)
- Cameron Smith (Melbourne Storm)
- Siosiua Taukeiaho (Sydney Roosters)
- David Klemmer (Newcastle Knights)