Fullback
Tries
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Scored a try and ran for 290 metres with the ball in hand during a grinding win for Easts.
2. Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Scored a hat-trick of tries, taking his tally to 13 tries in his past five appearances.
3. Jarrod Croker (Canberra Raiders)
Centre
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Was perfect with the boot, kicking five goals in Canberra's 14-point victory over Manly.
4. Connor Tracey (Cronulla Sharks)
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
The ultra-versatile Tracey has played out of position for much of the season and continues to impress. Scored a try and ran for 120 metres during his sides eight-point victory over the Warriors.
5. Taane Milne (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Another outside back for South Sydney who delivered over the weekend with a three-try haul.
6. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Kick Metres
LB Assists
Recorded five line-break assists and three try-assists against a disappointing North Queensland outfit.
7. Sam Williams (Canberra Raiders)
Halfback
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Deserves to play more first grade. Scored two tries and set up another in a strong performance over the weekend.
8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters)
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Hitups
Recorded 220 running metres and 40 tackles during his 60-minutes on the field.
9. Tom Starling (Canberra Raiders)
Hooker
Tackles Made
Tries
Kick Metres
Scored a try and completed 30 tackles as Canberra beat Manly to keep their season alive.
10. Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Offloads
Ran for over 230 metres in just 40-minutes of game time.
11. Sitili Tupouniua (Sydney Roosters)
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored a try, ran for over 100 metres with the ball-in-hand and completed 27 tackles.
12. Keon Koloamatangai (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Recorded 181 run metres and 24 tackles in a strong performance.
13. Ryan Sutton (Canberra Raiders)
Lock
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Ran for 192 metres and completed 30 tackles.
Interchange:
14. Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys)
15. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors)
16. Adam Reynolds (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
17. Aiden Tolman (Cronulla Sharks)