  1. Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters)

JOSEPH MANU
Fullback
Roosters
ROUND 17 STATS
1
Tries
6
Tackle Breaks
290
All Run Metres

Scored a try and ran for 290 metres with the ball in hand during a grinding win for Easts.

2. Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs

ALEX JOHNSTON
Wing
Rabbitohs
ROUND 17 STATS
3
Tries
156
All Run Metres
1
Tackles Made

Scored a hat-trick of tries, taking his tally to 13 tries in his past five appearances.

3. Jarrod Croker (Canberra Raiders

JARROD CROKER
Centre
Raiders
ROUND 17 STATS
102
All Run Metres
2
Tackle Breaks

Was perfect with the boot, kicking five goals in Canberra's 14-point victory over Manly.

4. Connor Tracey (Cronulla Sharks

CONNOR TRACEY
Centre
Sharks
ROUND 17 STATS
1
Tries
1
Line Breaks
120
All Run Metres

The ultra-versatile Tracey has played out of position for much of the season and continues to impress. Scored a try and ran for 120 metres during his sides eight-point victory over the Warriors.

5. Taane Milne (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

TAANE MILNE
Wing
Rabbitohs
ROUND 17 STATS
3
Tries
163
All Run Metres
1
Tackles Made

Another outside back for South Sydney who delivered over the weekend with a three-try haul.

6. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs

CODY WALKER
Five-Eighth
Rabbitohs
ROUND 17 STATS
3
Try Assists
57
Kick Metres
5
LB Assists

Recorded five line-break assists and three try-assists against a disappointing North Queensland outfit.

7. Sam Williams (Canberra Raiders

SAM WILLIAMS
Halfback
Raiders
ROUND 17 STATS
1
Try Assists
2
Tries
240
Kick Metres

Deserves to play more first grade. Scored two tries and set up another in a strong performance over the weekend.

8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters

J. WAEREA-HARGREAVES
Prop
Roosters
ROUND 17 STATS
221
All Run Metres
1
Tackle Breaks
17
Hitups

Recorded 220 running metres and 40 tackles during his 60-minutes on the field.

9. Tom Starling (Canberra Raiders

TOM STARLING
Hooker
Raiders
ROUND 17 STATS
30
Tackles Made
1
Tries
32
Kick Metres

Scored a try and completed 30 tackles as Canberra beat Manly to keep their season alive.

10. Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders

JOSEPH TAPINE
Prop
Raiders
ROUND 17 STATS
234
All Run Metres
1
Tackle Breaks
1
Offloads

Ran for over 230 metres in just 40-minutes of game time.

11. Sitili Tupouniua (Sydney Roosters

SITILI TUPOUNIUA
Second-Row
Roosters
ROUND 17 STATS
27
Tackles Made
1
Tries
3
Tackle Breaks

Scored a try, ran for over 100 metres with the ball-in-hand and completed 27 tackles.

12. Keon Koloamatangai (South Sydney Rabbitohs

Recorded 181 run metres and 24 tackles in a strong performance.

13. Ryan Sutton (Canberra Raiders

RYAN SUTTON
Lock
Raiders
ROUND 17 STATS
30
Tackles Made
2
Tackle Breaks
192
All Run Metres

Ran for 192 metres and completed 30 tackles.

Interchange:

14. Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys) 

15. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors

16. Adam Reynolds (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

17. Aiden Tolman (Cronulla Sharks