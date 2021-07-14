JOSEPH MANU

Fullback Roosters ROUND 17 STATS 1

Tries 6

Tackle Breaks 290

All Run Metres

Scored a try and ran for 290 metres with the ball in hand during a grinding win for Easts.

2. Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

ALEX JOHNSTON

Wing Rabbitohs ROUND 17 STATS 3

Tries 156

All Run Metres 1

Tackles Made

Scored a hat-trick of tries, taking his tally to 13 tries in his past five appearances.

3. Jarrod Croker (Canberra Raiders)

JARROD CROKER

Centre Raiders ROUND 17 STATS 102

All Run Metres 2

Tackle Breaks

Was perfect with the boot, kicking five goals in Canberra's 14-point victory over Manly.

4. Connor Tracey (Cronulla Sharks)

CONNOR TRACEY

Centre Sharks ROUND 17 STATS 1

Tries 1

Line Breaks 120

All Run Metres

The ultra-versatile Tracey has played out of position for much of the season and continues to impress. Scored a try and ran for 120 metres during his sides eight-point victory over the Warriors.

5. Taane Milne (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

TAANE MILNE

Wing Rabbitohs ROUND 17 STATS 3

Tries 163

All Run Metres 1

Tackles Made

Another outside back for South Sydney who delivered over the weekend with a three-try haul.

6. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

CODY WALKER

Five-Eighth Rabbitohs ROUND 17 STATS 3

Try Assists 57

Kick Metres 5

LB Assists

Recorded five line-break assists and three try-assists against a disappointing North Queensland outfit.

7. Sam Williams (Canberra Raiders)

SAM WILLIAMS

Halfback Raiders ROUND 17 STATS 1

Try Assists 2

Tries 240

Kick Metres

Deserves to play more first grade. Scored two tries and set up another in a strong performance over the weekend.

8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters)

J. WAEREA-HARGREAVES

Prop Roosters ROUND 17 STATS 221

All Run Metres 1

Tackle Breaks 17

Hitups

Recorded 220 running metres and 40 tackles during his 60-minutes on the field.

9. Tom Starling (Canberra Raiders)

TOM STARLING

Hooker Raiders ROUND 17 STATS 30

Tackles Made 1

Tries 32

Kick Metres

Scored a try and completed 30 tackles as Canberra beat Manly to keep their season alive.

10. Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

JOSEPH TAPINE

Prop Raiders ROUND 17 STATS 234

All Run Metres 1

Tackle Breaks 1

Offloads

Ran for over 230 metres in just 40-minutes of game time.

11. Sitili Tupouniua (Sydney Roosters)

SITILI TUPOUNIUA

Second-Row Roosters ROUND 17 STATS 27

Tackles Made 1

Tries 3

Tackle Breaks

Scored a try, ran for over 100 metres with the ball-in-hand and completed 27 tackles.

12. Keon Koloamatangai (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Recorded 181 run metres and 24 tackles in a strong performance.

13. Ryan Sutton (Canberra Raiders)

RYAN SUTTON

Lock Raiders ROUND 17 STATS 30

Tackles Made 2

Tackle Breaks 192

All Run Metres

Ran for 192 metres and completed 30 tackles.

Interchange:

14. Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys)

15. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors)

16. Adam Reynolds (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

17. Aiden Tolman (Cronulla Sharks)