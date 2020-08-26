Fullback
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Line Breaks
His best game in South Sydney colours to date. Scored a double, set up another and recorded two-line break assists.
Winger
Tries
All Run Metres
Line Breaks
Continues an impressive season with two tries and 225 running metres.
Centre
Tries
All Run Metres
Line Breaks
Has come of age with a number of standout performances in season 2020. Against Manly, the 21-year-old was involved in four tries (scoring two himself and assisting in two others) and ran for over 160 run metres.
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
Try Assists
Scored two tries, broke six tackle attempts and recorded over 150 running metres as the Morris brothers continue to age like fine wine.
Winger
Tries
All Run Metres
Line Breaks
Two tries and nine tackle breaks in Canberra’s 20-point victory over the Gold Coast.
Five-Eighth
Tries
Line Breaks
Try Assists
Two tries and seven tackle breaks in a man of the match performance.
Half Back
Try Assists
Kick Metres
LB Assists
Controlled the game well from the opening stages of the contest. Set up a try and recorded 350 kick metres.
Prop
Tackles Made
Hitups
All Run Metres
Ran for 155 metres and completed 20 tackles, his most impressive moment in the contest however was his try saver on Jamal Fogarty which saw the Canberra big man clock in at an impressive 31.7 km/h.
Hooker
Tackles Made
Dummy Half Runs
Kick Metres
An impressive 37-minute stint saw the inexperienced rake pick up a try and a try assist.
Prop
Hit Ups
All Run Metres
Offloads
The off-contract international has flown under the radar this season as he plays some of the best footy of his career. Ran for 198 metres against and completed 30 tackles against the Sharks.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Hitups
All Run Metres
Scored two tries in his sides 6-point win over Canterbury-Bankstown.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Hitups
All Run Metres
Man of the match against Melbourne with a strong performance which saw him complete the contest having made 53 tackles and 140 run metres.
Lock
Tackles Made
Hitups
All Run Metres
Had a strong showing in a dour affair which saw the Knights emerge victors with a 12-0 scoreline. Finished the game with 205 run metres, 38 tackles, four tackle-breaks, three offloads and a line break.
Interchange
- Tohu Harris (New Zealand Warriors)
- Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)
- Siosiua Taukeiaho (Sydney Roosters)
- Adam Reynolds (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
How did cotric get in over ravalawa? No way he outplayed ravalawa in performance or stats.