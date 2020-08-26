NRL Rd 6 - Rabbitohs v Warriors
LATRELL MITCHELL
Fullback
Rabbitohs
ROUND 15 STATS
2
Tries
4
Tackle Breaks
1
Line Breaks

His best game in South Sydney colours to date. Scored a double, set up another and recorded two-line break assists.

BRETT MORRIS
Winger
Roosters
ROUND 15 STATS
2
Tries
226
All Run Metres
3
Line Breaks

 Continues an impressive season with two tries and 225 running metres.

CAMPBELL GRAHAM
Centre
Rabbitohs
ROUND 15 STATS
2
Tries
163
All Run Metres
2
Line Breaks

Has come of age with a number of standout performances in season 2020. Against Manly, the 21-year-old was involved in four tries (scoring two himself and assisting in two others) and ran for over 160 run metres.

JOSH MORRIS
Centre
Roosters
ROUND 15 STATS
2
Tries
1
Line Breaks
1
Try Assists

Scored two tries, broke six tackle attempts and recorded over 150 running metres as the Morris brothers continue to age like fine wine.

NICK COTRIC
Winger
Raiders
ROUND 15 STATS
2
Tries
126
All Run Metres
1
Line Breaks

Two tries and nine tackle breaks in Canberra’s 20-point victory over the Gold Coast.

JACK WIGHTON
Five-Eighth
Raiders
ROUND 15 STATS
2
Tries
1
Line Breaks
0
Try Assists

Two tries and seven tackle breaks in a man of the match performance.

NATHAN CLEARY
Half Back
Panthers
ROUND 15 STATS
1
Try Assists
347
Kick Metres
1
LB Assists

Controlled the game well from the opening stages of the contest. Set up a try and recorded 350 kick metres.

JOSH PAPALII
Prop
Raiders
ROUND 15 STATS
19
Tackles Made
10
Hitups
155
All Run Metres

Ran for 155 metres and completed 20 tackles, his most impressive moment in the contest however was his try saver on Jamal Fogarty which saw the Canberra big man clock in at an impressive 31.7 km/h.

TOM STARLING
Hooker
Raiders
ROUND 15 STATS
24
Tackles Made
4
Dummy Half Runs
38
Kick Metres

An impressive 37-minute stint saw the inexperienced rake pick up a try and a try assist.

JAMES TAMOU
Prop
Panthers
ROUND 15 STATS
15
Hit Ups
198
All Run Metres
0
Offloads

The off-contract international has flown under the radar this season as he plays some of the best footy of his career. Ran for 198 metres against and completed 30 tackles against the Sharks.

JACK MURCHIE
Second-Row
Warriors
ROUND 15 STATS
32
Tackles Made
5
Hitups
73
All Run Metres

Scored two tries in his sides 6-point win over Canterbury-Bankstown.

RYAN MATTERSON
Second-Row
Eels
ROUND 15 STATS
54
Tackles Made
12
Hitups
136
All Run Metres

Man of the match against Melbourne with a strong performance which saw him complete the contest having made 53 tackles and 140 run metres.

MITCH BARNETT
Lock
Knights
ROUND 15 STATS
38
Tackles Made
18
Hitups
205
All Run Metres

Had a strong showing in a dour affair which saw the Knights emerge victors with a 12-0 scoreline. Finished the game with 205 run metres, 38 tackles, four tackle-breaks, three offloads and a line break.

Interchange

  1. Tohu Harris (New Zealand Warriors)
  2. Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)
  3. Siosiua Taukeiaho (Sydney Roosters)
  4. Adam Reynolds (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

