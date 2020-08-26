LATRELL MITCHELL

Fullback Rabbitohs ROUND 15 STATS 2

Tries 4

Tackle Breaks 1

Line Breaks

His best game in South Sydney colours to date. Scored a double, set up another and recorded two-line break assists.

BRETT MORRIS

Winger Roosters ROUND 15 STATS 2

Tries 226

All Run Metres 3

Line Breaks

Continues an impressive season with two tries and 225 running metres.

CAMPBELL GRAHAM

Centre Rabbitohs ROUND 15 STATS 2

Tries 163

All Run Metres 2

Line Breaks

Has come of age with a number of standout performances in season 2020. Against Manly, the 21-year-old was involved in four tries (scoring two himself and assisting in two others) and ran for over 160 run metres.

JOSH MORRIS

Centre Roosters ROUND 15 STATS 2

Tries 1

Line Breaks 1

Try Assists

Scored two tries, broke six tackle attempts and recorded over 150 running metres as the Morris brothers continue to age like fine wine.

NICK COTRIC

Winger Raiders ROUND 15 STATS 2

Tries 126

All Run Metres 1

Line Breaks

Two tries and nine tackle breaks in Canberra’s 20-point victory over the Gold Coast.

JACK WIGHTON

Five-Eighth Raiders ROUND 15 STATS 2

Tries 1

Line Breaks 0

Try Assists

Two tries and seven tackle breaks in a man of the match performance.

NATHAN CLEARY

Half Back Panthers ROUND 15 STATS 1

Try Assists 347

Kick Metres 1

LB Assists

Controlled the game well from the opening stages of the contest. Set up a try and recorded 350 kick metres.

JOSH PAPALII

Prop Raiders ROUND 15 STATS 19

Tackles Made 10

Hitups 155

All Run Metres

Ran for 155 metres and completed 20 tackles, his most impressive moment in the contest however was his try saver on Jamal Fogarty which saw the Canberra big man clock in at an impressive 31.7 km/h.

TOM STARLING

Hooker Raiders ROUND 15 STATS 24

Tackles Made 4

Dummy Half Runs 38

Kick Metres

An impressive 37-minute stint saw the inexperienced rake pick up a try and a try assist.

JAMES TAMOU

Prop Panthers ROUND 15 STATS 15

Hit Ups 198

All Run Metres 0

Offloads

The off-contract international has flown under the radar this season as he plays some of the best footy of his career. Ran for 198 metres against and completed 30 tackles against the Sharks.

JACK MURCHIE

Second-Row Warriors ROUND 15 STATS 32

Tackles Made 5

Hitups 73

All Run Metres

Scored two tries in his sides 6-point win over Canterbury-Bankstown.

RYAN MATTERSON

Second-Row Eels ROUND 15 STATS 54

Tackles Made 12

Hitups 136

All Run Metres

Man of the match against Melbourne with a strong performance which saw him complete the contest having made 53 tackles and 140 run metres.

MITCH BARNETT

Lock Knights ROUND 15 STATS 38

Tackles Made 18

Hitups 205

All Run Metres

Had a strong showing in a dour affair which saw the Knights emerge victors with a 12-0 scoreline. Finished the game with 205 run metres, 38 tackles, four tackle-breaks, three offloads and a line break.

